GREENEVILLE – Cherokee’s girls track team captured its first Twin Lakes Conference championship Tuesday at Greeneville Middle School.
Cherokee totaled 136 points to runner-up Cocke County’s 115. Greeneville was third with 68 points.
“That’s the first time in school history our girls have ever won a conference championship in track and field,” said Cherokee track coach Chad Laster. “So, that was huge.
“With this live timing system on line, you can keep up with all the point totals throughout the meet. I didn’t even know exactly where we were toward the end of the meet, and the Cocke County coach came over to congratulate me because there was no way they could catch us at a certain point and I didn’t realize it,” Laster said.
“I said ‘Thanks, Coach, I didn’t realize that,’” Laster said. “But the girls that were still left to run the 2-mile and 4x400, they didn’t let down. They still ran the race like they were trying to catch somebody. We had Neyla (Price) and Landry (Russell) running the 3200 to score points. It’s not something I normally put them in, but they said they would run it for the team if we needed them to and they lined up and ran it.
“Then the 4x400, we ran a pretty good time there (4:41.69) and came in first. We had Anna Houck, Emma Houck, Macy McDavid and Lillyan Henley. They were out in front the whole way, but they still ran really hard and ran a good time – the best time of the year,” Laster said.
“We wanted to make sure we had a good relay at the end in case it came down to that last race. Looking at the entries, I knew it could come down to a five to 10 point spread between us and Cocke County and coming in second. But some of our girls performed better than expected and we were able to score more points,” Laster said.
“We had several conference champions out of the mix. I believe we had 10 of them, nine girls and one boy. So, they did extremely well. A lot of the girls overcame a lot of various adversities that day to make things happen,” Laster said.
Henley was one, winning the 400 in 1:04.04. She was also second in the 100 and fourth in the shot put. The Houck twins were first and second in both hurdles events; Emma won the 100 and was second in the 300; Anna was first in the 300 and second in the 100.
Sophie Weems won the high jump (4-4) and Anna Houck won the long jump (14-8). Amelia Metz won the discus and was second in the shot put.
“On the bus ride over, I turned to one of the girls, a freshman, Emily Cuthrell, because we were still one girl short on the 4x800 relay, and said, ‘Emily, we need your help on something,’ and she smiled because I believe she knew what I was about to ask her: if she could run the 4x800 relay. She smiled and said, ‘I’ll do it,” without question. That relay came in second, right behind Cocke County. It kept us in the point hunt to try to win this thing,” Laster said.
Cherokee’s girls won the 4x100 (55.64) and 4x400. Others to score keys points were Olivia Spence, who was second in the 200; Neyla Price, second in the 800 and third in the 3200; Landry Russell second in the 3200; Sophie Weems, third in the long jump and fourth in the 100 hurdles.
“All the girls worked together,” Laster said. “I had a couple girls who were really sore and aching. They had some bangs and bruises from hitting hurdles and other things. They ran hard and had one of the best days of the year. I had another girl who was just not feeling good at all with all of these seasonal allergies that are taking place. But she pushed through and ran three times that day, some of the fastest she’s run all year, as well.”
In the boys meet, Cherokee placed third behind Greeneville (147.5) and Cocke County (97).
“It’s a tough conference for the boys to compete in right now,” Laster said. “You’ve got Greeneville, who is really good and has the potential to be state champions this year. It’s a really good team.
“But they fought hard and scored as much as they could, so I’m proud of them for that. We had some good finishes and good performers,” Laster said.
Aaron Coffey won the boys discus (136-6). Trey Smith was second in the 110 hurdles (18.18) and 300 hurdles (47.10). Joe Henley was second in the high jump (5-6) and the triple jump (39-8). Justin Mendoza was second in the shot put and fourth in the discus. Conner Mowell was third in the high jump (5-4).
Several still have the opportunity to qualify for the state meet, to be held May 24 in Murfreesboro, by performing well at the sectional, set for May 14 at the University of Tennessee.
Beyond that, however, Laster said his girls team will be able to celebrate the girls’ first conference championship in Cherokee history.
“You could tell that they wanted to win,” Laster said. “We had talked about this. We knew they had a chance to win. We said, ‘You know, this could be the first time ever,’ and they wanted it and they went out and got it. So, it’s a very special thing for them. I want them to remember it because how hard they worked for it. I’m proud of them.
“They came together and did an excellent job to get the first-ever conference championship in school history. It’s something special that I want them always to remember. We can put that plaque in the hall of fame out here outside the gym and who knows, 20 years from now, they might walk through and say, ‘Hey, we were the first ones to do it.’ They might be showing their kids someday. It will be something special that they can always remember that nobody can ever take away from them,” Laster said.