Tennessee’s 2022-23 statewide gun hunting season for deer opens Saturday, Nov. 19. The season traditionally opens each year on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving.
During gun season, sportsmen may also use muzzleloaders or archery equipment. Deer hunting season ends Jan. 8, 2023.
“Deer hunting season is one of our state’s most cherished traditions,” said Jason Maxedon, Executive Director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. “We hope everyone will be able to get into the woods and have the opportunity to carry someone with you to continue the tradition.”
The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two. No more than one antlered deer may be taken per day.
Hunters are allowed the following antlerless bag limits:
Unit A: Two per season (including Hawkins, Sullivan, Carter and Johnson counties).
Unit B: One per season (including Hancock and Claiborne counties to name a few).
Unit C: One per season Nov. 19-Dec. 4 only (Grainger, Hamblen, Greene, Washington, Unicoi, Cocke, Jefferson and Union counties).
Unit D: One per season Nov. 19-25 only (Sevier, Blount, Monroe and Polk counties).
Unit L: Three per day (Central and Northwestern Tennessee).
Unit CWD: (Southwestern Tennessee), there is a limit of three antlerless deer per day with no season limit. A bag limit of three antlered deer applies in Unit CWD, too. However, the bag limit of three antlered deer may be exceeded within Unit CWD if taken under the Earn-A-Buck Program or if taken under the Replacement Buck Program. Details on each of the programs are on page 31 of the 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide.
Anyone born on or after January 1, 1969 is required to carry proof of satisfactory completion of a hunter education class or be in possession of the Apprentice Hunting License (along with other required licenses) while hunting any species in Tennessee. Hunter education can be completed online for free.
For more information about Tennessee’s 2022-23 deer hunting seasons, exact boundaries of deer units, and complete license requirements refer to the 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide available online at tnwildlife.org or the TWRA App.
Physical copies can be picked up at an agency office or license agent retail location.
General Deer Hunting Regulations
Carcass Transport into Tennessee
Only approved parts (i.e., deboned meat, clean skulls, skull plates and teeth, antlers, finished taxidermy, hides, and tanned products) from deer, elk, moose, and caribou may be brought back into TN.
Carcass Transport concerning CWD Affected Counties
Approved parts (i.e., deboned meat, clean skulls, skull plates and teeth, antlers, finished taxidermy, hides, and tanned products) may be moved freely within Tennessee. There are restrictions on moving unapproved parts (i.e. whole or undressed carcasses) from county to county dependent on a county’s CWD status.
Deer Harvest Check-In
All harvested deer must be checked in. There is a new tag before you drag requirement this year.
Antlered Deer
Male or female deer with at least one antler that is a minimum of three inches in length.
Units A, B, C, D, L — Two antlered deer (one per day, not to exceed 2 for the season). The bag limit of two antlered deer may be exceeded if taken as a bonus deer.
Unit CWD — Three antlered deer (one per day, not to exceed 3 for the season). The bag limit of three may be exceeded if taken under the Earn-A-Buck Program in Unit CWD, or if taken as a Replacement Buck.
Antlerless Deer
Male or female deer with no antlers or with antlers that are less than three inches in length.
Antlerless deer hunters may harvest up to the unit antlerless bag limit in each unit. Moving to a different county within the same deer hunting unit does not increase the hunter’s bag limit.
Albino Deer
Hunting, trapping, or possession of albino deer is prohibited as set forth in TCA 70-4-130.
An albino deer is a deer with a lack, or significant deficiency, of pigment in the skin and hair, and has pink eyes.
Tree Stands
The TWRA urges all deer hunters hunting from tree stands to use a fall restraint system. Most deer hunting accidents involve hunters falling from a tree stand. Proper use of a fall restraint system could prevent or lessen the severity of these accidents.
