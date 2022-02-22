NEW TAZEWELL – The Cherokee Lady Chiefs earned a berth in the upcoming Region 1 tournament with a hard-fought, 51-48 overtime victory over homestanding Claiborne County in the District 2-3A play-in game Friday night.
The win also propelled the Lady Chiefs into the District 2-3A tournament at Greeneville High School’s home gym, Hal Henard Elementary School. There, the Lady Chiefs (12-19) lost Saturday to top-seeded Grainger County (27-4), 61-21.
The Lady Chiefs fell, 71-44, in the consolation game for the 3-seed in the Region 1 tournament Monday to Cocke County (23-6), which lost to Greeneville, 60-56, Saturday in the other semifinal. Grainger defeated Greeneville for the district championship afterward.
The important thing is the Lady Chiefs qualified for the Region 1 tournament, scheduled to begin Friday at 7 p.m. Cherokee will travel to Elizabethton.
“We get to go back to the region,” said Cherokee coach Jason Lawson. “It will be a great experience for us. We’re going to make the most of out of it and, really, we’re going to do good.
“When you get in the tournament, anything can happen. You’ve just got to give yourself a chance. That’s what our kids did tonight: they gave us a chance,” Lawson said following the win at Claiborne.
Cherokee trailed for most of the first half, leading just 2-0 and 4-2. Claiborne closed the first period on a 13-5 run to take a 15-9 lead into the second.
The Lady Bulldogs twice equaled that lead in the second, extending it to 25-17 — their largest lead of the game – with 3:08 left in the first half. However, the Lady Chiefs battled back, going on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 25-25 with 1:01 left in the half.
Claiborne closed the quarter on a 3-0 run to take a 28-25 lead, but would never lead by more than three again.
A putback by Kailey Gilliam closed the gap to 28-27 just 45 seconds into the second half. The defenses took over at that point and neither team scored for nearly three minutes until Anna Houck scored on a put-back to put Cherokee in front, 29-28.
“They pressed us,” Lawson said. “We handled the pressure a whole lot better this time than the last time we played. We got after ‘em a little bit in the first half, kind of got in some foul trouble and had some unique lineups on the floor. But I’m really proud of our kids. They stepped up and played.
“We played really hard defense, probably one of the better defensive games that we’ve put together,” Lawson said. “Claiborne played great. They were making shots and pushing us to our limits going back and forth.”
Two free throws by Hailey Sexton put Claiborne back in front, 30-29. Emma Houck answered with a three to put Cherokee ahead, 32-30. Hannah Fugate then converted a three-point play, however, to put the Lady Bulldogs in front, 33-32, with 3:29 left in the third.
Both teams struggled at the foul line. Cherokee made 11 of 28, while Claiborne connected on 11 of 31. Carter Ringley hit two of two to close the third as Cherokee narrowed the gap to 37-36 and Bella Markham’s foul shot to open the fourth tied the game at 37.
Anna Houck then hit two free throws and followed it up with a coast-to-coast basket for a 41-37 Cherokee lead.
But Taylor Pressnell hit a three to cut it to 41-40, only to see Markham answer with a three to put Cherokee back up four, 44-40, with 4:51 to go in regulation.
Claiborne then went on a 5-0 run to put the Lady Bulldogs back in front, 45-44, with 1:08 left in the fourth.
After each team called timeouts and hit one of two free throws, Cherokee went in front, 47-46, on a baseline basket by Kyla Howe on a pass from Emma Houck with 28 seconds left in the quarter.
With :17 on the clock, Sexton hit one of two free throws to tie the game at 47-47. Neither team could score the rest of the quarter and the game went into overtime.
Fugate, Claiborne’s most dangerous weapon in the game, went to the line 1:05 into overtime, but missed both shots. Anna Houck then scored on a drive on Cherokee’s next possession to take a 49-47 lead with 2:36 left in overtime.
Neither team hit a field goal the rest of the way and Cherokee hit 2-of-6 at the line compared to Claiborne’s 1-of-2 to clinch the 51-48 win.
Markham led Cherokee with 12, while Anna Houck scored 11. Macy McDavid and Emma Houck scored seven each. Fugate led Claiborne with 10 points. Allie Jones scored nine and Sexton eight.
“It was a great game,” Lawson said. “Our kids played hard. They were very resilient, they kept battling back and forth. We faced a lot of adversity through the season, but the kids never gave up. We wavered a little bit from time to time, but they really stuck together tonight. I’m really proud of their effort. They stepped up big-time.”
Lawson said the difference in the game was pure determination.
“I felt like we were very mentally strong the whole game,” he said. “We really preached about that this week in practice and I kept reminding them: ‘they’ll quit before we do; they’ll break before we do.’ Our mental toughness held us in that one. We didn’t waver.
“Tonight, what you saw was our kids wanting it and they really stepped up and got it. They were not going to be denied no matter what,” Lawson said.