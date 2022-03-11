CLINTON – The Volunteer Falcons ran out of time and miracles Monday, falling to Clinton, 78-74, in the Class 3A state sectionals.
Dragons senior guard Jackson Garner put on a shooting display, scoring 45 points, including five three-pointers and 20-of-20 from the foul line.
The Dragons (28-4) advance to the Class 3A State Quarterfinal at Middle Tennessee State next Wednesday (March 16) where they will meet Jackson South Side (23-3).
The Falcons end their season at 23-13 and a member of Tennessee’s 2022 Class 3A Sweet 16 – one victory shy of a trip to the state tournament.
“I’m very happy for us,” said Volunteer coach Mike Poe. “I’m happy for the year they had. I told them after the Arby’s Classic, I told them in the locker room in Bristol, I think this team is going to the substate.
“I didn’t know what was going to happen from there, but I thought that this team had the capabilities to get to the substate and they reached my goal,” said Poe.
“We won the league. We won 23 games. And we got to the substate. That’s a pretty good year for a program kind of in its infancy. I’m happy for them,” Poe said.
Garner hit 14 of those free throws in the fourth to help stem a furious Falcons rally that saw the never-say-die Falcons cut a 66-53 deficit with 2:24 to go down to 76-72 with :10 to play. But Garner – of course – iced it at the line with two more free throws with :04 to play, giving the Dragons a 78-72 lead, trimmed to 78-74 on a game-ending drive by Bradin Minton.
It was then and only then could the Clinton fans celebrate the victory as the time was finally, safely off the clock. The Falcons just took a little too long to get rolling on this night.
It was a Garner three that put Clinton up, 9-6, with 5:24 left in an evenly-matched first quarter, which ended with the Dragons holding just a 13-11 lead, thanks to six in the post by Falcons senior Garrison Barrett.
But Jackson hit two of Clinton’s three threes during an 11-2 spurt to start the second quarter which put the Dragons ahead, 24-13, and Volunteer (23-13) in catch-up mode for the rest of the night.
“When you’re at home in this game, there’s going to be a lot of energy early in the game,” Poe said.
“I thought we got through the first part of the game and then we went on a cold spell there in the second quarter.”
Clinton led, 31-20, after the first half in which the Falcons were oddly silent from three-point range, going 0-for-4 in the first half, while Clinton was connecting on five from beyond the arc.
“They had a lot of energy and they closed on us earlier,” Poe said. “I thought we got the same shots in the first half, they just weren’t open as long.
“As the game wore on, they got a little fatigued and consequently, we got open a little more and had a little more time to get it out of our hands and we were able to knock some down, which was good,” Poe said.
Joltin Harrison hit a three to start the third quarter and trim the Clinton lead to eight, 31-23, but Jeremiah Blauvelt answered with one, then converted a layup to push the Dragons in front, 36-23.
After Harrison hit one of three free throws, Garner outscored Volunteer, 11-7, over a three-minute stretch: scoring on a put-back, three, a three-point play, then another three, to push Clinton’s lead to 16, 47-31, with 2:58 in the third, frustrating for Falcons fans who knew their Birds were better than this.
Garner, a Marville College signee, was incredible on the night, connecting on 10-of-15 field goals, hitting five of nine from three-point land, and 20-of-20 from the foul line.
“I don’t know if he’s on J.J. Redick’s level,” said Poe, who was asked to rate Garner among the top shooters he’s seen in his 41-year career. Poe mentioned Redick, a McDonald’s All-American at Cave Spring High in Roanoke, Va. before a stellar career at Duke and the NBA.
“When I was at Science Hill, we went and played them,” Poe said. “But (Garner’s) a fine shooter and he’s got great ball skills because he knows situations and keeps the ball in his hands where you’re going to have to foul him and things . He’s got great savvy. He’s going to make Maryville College a great guard.”
The Falcons would actually outscore the Dragons the rest of the way, 43-31. Down 66-53 with only 2:24 to play, Volunteer made a strong run, led by Minton, whose three with 2:15 to play cut it to 10, 66-56.
After Garner hit two free throws, Lovelace hit a three on a feed from Minton, trimming the Dragons’ lead to 68-59. The Falcons were able to foul Rishon Bright on Clinton’s next possession. Bright hit one of two to up the lead back to 10, 69-59 with 1:38 to play.
Harrison then nailed a three, cutting it to 69-62 with 1:25 on the clock. Garner was once again fouled and he once again hit both free throws for a 71-62 lead with 1:14 to play.
Minton took the ball to the basket over the ensuing seven seconds to cut it back to 71-64. Trace Thackerson was fouled this time for the Dragons, who hit 30 of 38 free throws as a team. He hit both, increasing the margin back to 73-64 with :55 to play.
Minton connected eight seconds later on a three, cutting it to six, 73-67, with :47 to play. Garner got the ball back, was fouled and hit both, pushing it back to 75-67, with :38 left.
The Falcons answered with another three, this one by Barrett, with :28 seconds left, cutting the lead to 75-70. The Falcons managed to foul Thackerson on the next Dragons’ possession, and he hit one of two, with 20 seconds to play for a 76-70 lead.
Running out of time, Barrett scored on a put-back with 10 seconds left, pulling Volunteer back to within four, 76-72.
Garner was able to get the ball on the Dragons’ next offensive possession and after the foul at the :04 mark, he sank both shots for the 78-72 lead. Minton pushed the ball up the court and sank a jumper to trim the lead to 78-74 as time expired, but the Falcons had run out of time for another last-second miracle, as they pulled off twice in the district tournament and once in the regionals, something Volunteer fans were starting to expect.
“Did you ever see anybody give more effort than that?” Poe asked reporters about his Falcons afterward. “The thing that’s happened with Volunteer basketball is they expect to win now. That’s a hard thing to teach and that’s a winning culture.”
Besides Garner’s 45, Clinton got 12 from Blauvelt and 10 from Bright.
Minton led Volunteer with 19 – 14 in the Falcons’ 32-point, fourth quarter, along with nine assists. Barrett finished with 17, seven rebounds and four assists. Harrison added 14 points. Andrew Knittel scored 10 points, while Jon Wes Lovelace added eight to go along with five rebounds.
The Falcons finished with nine three-pointers – all in the second half. Harrison had three of them. Minton and Lovelace had two threes apiece. Minton and Heath Miller each had two steals.
“I told them after the game that if they left it on the floor that there is no reason to cry,” Poe said. “There’s no reason to cry if you left it out there. If you left something over here in this locker room, then you’ve got a reason to be upset. I don’t think they did. I think they left it all out there. Truth of the matter, it was a pretty darn good basketball game.”
The Falcons lose four valuable seniors – starters Barrett and Lovelace and rotation members Miller and Elijah Rogers.
“We all came in together and they laid the foundation of what we’re reaping right now,” Poe said. “I know that they’re hurt right now and rightly so. But in the same token, when all that wears off, they’re going to take a look back and see what they’ve done.
“They raised expectations at Volunteer High School – in more sports than just one. They were instrumental in a lot of programs,” Poe said.
“I couldn’t be any prouder of those seniors that have laid the foundation to build this program, because they went through the hard times when they were freshmen. This group of juniors came in right behind them. You could see it building slowly in the last year and then carrying on into this year,” Poe said.
This year’s strong junior class returns, including starters Minton, Knittel and Harrison.
“We’ve got six juniors returning, so I don’t expect us to go away,” Poe said. “I think we’ll have a good summer, then we’ll see what they can do. Next year, we need to get a little stronger in the offseason.
“It’s going to be hard to replace Garrison because he was an inside guy we could throw it to and get baskets. So, we’ve got work to do in the post. But the perimeter ought to be in pretty good shape,” Poe said.