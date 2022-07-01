Riley Newman — Girls 12 and under 100 yard IM
Madeline Henriott — Girls 14 and under 100 IM
{span}Alexander Batts — Boys 100 yard IM{/span}
Marie Matunas — Girls 100 IM
Joe Newman — Boys 8 and under 25 yard freestyle
Parker Vaughn — girls 8 and under 25 yards freestyle
Willow Ingram - Girls 10 and under 25 yard freestyle
Kirsten Newman — girls 12 and under 50 yard freestyle
Anna Arbo - girls 12 and under 50 yard freestyle
Ian Barton - boys 14 and under 50 yard freestyle
Aman Newman — girls 14 and under 50 yard freestyle
Abbey Gilliam - girls 50 yard freestyle
Amelia Garreston - girls 10 and under 25 yard breast stroke
Noah Cane - boys 12 and under 50 yard breaststroke
Allison Russell - girls 12 and under 50 yard breaststroke
CHURCH HILL — Heading into Thursday’s swim meet against Tieran and Tinsley Whalen’s Rogersville Flying Fish, Jim and Robin Whalen’s Church Hill Stingrays were 2-0.
The Stingrays beat Elizabethton June 16, then topped the Kingsport Piranhas June 21 prior to the War of the Whalens.
Here are some photos of the Stingrays in action against Kingsport taken by Bobby Vaughn.
