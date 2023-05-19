CHURCH HILL — The field is set for the TSSAA Class AA State Track and Field Championships next week in Murfreesboro.
The Class AA meet will be held Tuesday, May 23, at Dean Hayes Stadium on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University. Field events begin at 9 a.m. The 3200 is scheduled for 8 a.m., but all other running events begin at 4 p.m.
The top two finishers in each event from the state’s three sectionals automatically qualified. Two at-large bids (the next best marks from all the sections combined) completed the field of eight competitors for the state meet.
Eight Volunteer High School athletes earned at-large bids to qualify for the state meet or to qualify to compete in additional events.
Jackson Clonce got in with an at-large bid in discus with a throw of 150-07. Though he finished third in the East sectional, his throw is ranked fourth among state qualifiers.
Cheyenne Smith got in with an at-large bid in long jump with a leap of 16-06.00.
Her mark, which was third in the sectional, is also the third best among state qualifiers.
Aliah Laster, who had already qualified as the sectional runner-up in pole vault, received an at-large bid in discus. Her throw of 96-05.00 is ranked fifth among the eight competitors.
Taylor Castle earned an at-large bid in the 400 with the state’s fifth-best time. She finished third in the section. She won the 200 in the East section to qualify automatically in that race. She’s also a member of Volunteer’s 4x400 relay team, which earned an automatic bid as the section runner-up. Other members of the relay are Sara Winegar, Taylor Boggs and Jacie Begley.
The Volunteer boys 4x400 relay team of Cayden Cox, John Ross, Grant Winegar and Roman Borghetti-Metz also received an at-large bid after finishing fourth at the East sectional. They go in as the eighth-ranked relay team in the Class AA field.
Other state qualifiers from Hawkins County include:
Kasey Brown, the sectional champ in shot put. He goes in as the top-ranked thrower out of sectionals with a heave of 52-02.50
Cason Christian, the sectional high jump champion. He and two other qualifiers hit the 6-02.00 mark.
Borghetti-Metz, the sectional champion in the 800. He has the third best time among qualifiers.
Begley, the sectional champion in the 800 and a member of the 4x400 relay. Her time in the 800 is 2:23.18, second to the top qualifier with a time of 2:22.98.
Emily McPherson, the sectional runner-up in high jump, with a leap of 5-00.00. The top qualifier, Meiah Moss of Upperman, cleared 5-02.00.
Jordan Winegar-Collis also made the state meet as an alternate.
Cherokee’s Amelia Metz, a sectional champion with a throw of 115-06, goes in as the second-ranked discus thrower. Martin Luther King’s LaNaya Roberts was the top qualifier with a throw of 119-11.
Tickets for the state meet are $12 per day if purchased in advance online through GoFan or $15 per day with cash at the gate. School-age children and older are required to have a ticket. Parking is $5 per day.
Fans can follow results from Spring Fling 30, Tennessee’s spring sports championships, at tssaasports.com/springfling.
