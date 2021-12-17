MORRISTOWN – Playing with several players under the weather and against a team with two Division 1 commits, Volunteer had its work cut out Tuesday night at Morristown East.
Micah Simpson and Braden Ilic looked like they’re ready to play right now for their respective future teams, UT Martin and East Tennessee State, in leading the Hurricanes to a 77-42 victory over Volunteer Tuesday at East’s Isenberg-Siler Gym.
“Obviously, or they wouldn’t be going to Division 1 schools,” Falcons coach Mike Poe said of the pair’s immense talent. “You don’t just grow 6-8 and step out and shoot 25 feet.”
Poe was referring to Ilic, the future ETSU Buc, who was unstoppable inside and out, scoring 18 points to lead all scorers, with baskets in the post and two from long range. Ilic scored nine in the first quarter, 11 in the first half, while Simpson scored all 13 of his points in the first half, including two from long range and another on an easy dunk.
“Simpson is an outstanding player, too,” Poe said. “They’ve got a lot of outstanding players and they complement each other really well. They’re well-coached and they execute their stuff. I was very impressed with them.”
The Hurricanes ran out to an 11-0 lead before Garrison Barrett finally got the Falcons on the scoreboard with a basket in the post with 3:33 to play in the opening quarter.
Barrett’s basket actually sparked the Falcons’ 9-5 run that closed the gap to 16-9 with 1:27 left in the first. But the Hurricanes closed the quarter on a 9-0 run on three-pointers by Simpson, Tyson Frost and Kyle Cloninger, who scored 16 for the ‘Canes.
East continued its run at the start of the second quarter, extending the ‘Canes’ 25-9 lead to 32-9. Bradin Minton ended the nearly five-minute Volunteer drought with a three-pointer with 4:38 left in the first half.
East led 40-21 at the half. The Falcons closed to within 48-31 in the third quarter, but the Hurricanes closed the period on a 15-0 run to take a 63-31 lead into the fourth.
“It’s something to learn by,” Poe said. “I started four guys who’ve got the flu. I’ve got another one that didn’t come that’s got the flu and I’ve one with a broken foot. They’ve got a great basketball team. They shoot the crap out of it in their gym. I’d play them once a week. I think it would make your basketball team that much better.”
The Hurricanes make the extra passes on offense and get in your face on defense.
“It made us play at a different level, effort-wise,” Poe said. “I think playing against people like that can only better your team. I’m not disappointed in my team whatsoever. We battle all the time because we can’t simulate what they do in practice. That made us play a faster pace for a longer period of time.”
Poe explained how playing a team with athletes like East differs from playing lesser talent.
“It made shots against some people that are open a lot longer not open as long; they have athletes that can really get out there and get in your face before you have a chance to get it out of your hand. You learn to get the shot out of your hand quicker,” Poe said.
“They bellied up on us defensively, got up in us and made us have to handle the ball under pressure. I would love to practice against somebody like that every day. It would just make our kids better,” Poe said.
While the Hurricanes are obviously good, the Falcons weren’t at full strength, either.
“When we get everybody healthy, and we get Cason (Christian) back (broken foot) and Elijah (Rogers) wasn’t here because of the flu. Bradin’s got the flu, Andrew (Knittel) has got the flu, Joltin (Harrison) has got the flu, Heath (Miller) had a 102 temperature last night and Garrison was coming down with it as we came down here. So, my hat’s off on how hard we played under the conditions we played,” Poe said.