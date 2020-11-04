GRAY – Everyone already knew Henry Brooks was a hard-working, determined runner. Thursday, they found out he’s also one, tough mudder.
Brooks overcame the remnants of Hurricane Zeta to finish four spots higher than his seeding to take fifth in the Region 1 Large Schools Cross Country Championships at Daniel Boone and qualify for the State Large Schools Cross Country Championships, scheduled for Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, Tenn.
“I felt pretty good,” Brooks said. “It was very muddy and wet. There was standing water. It was tougher than usual.”
“Henry did an amazing job today,” said Cherokee cross country coach Lisa Kirkpatrick. “He was slated to come in eighth and he ended up finishing fifth. He pushed really hard today.”
Added to the normal torturous hills of the course, which criss-cross the campus and surrounding fields around Daniel Boone, were grounds saturated by the storm which passed through the region the night before and dumped rain for several hours leading up to race time, as well as lingering gusty wind conditions.
Not only that, but the small school regional championships were held prior to the large schools, so the muddy stretches were well-trampled by the time Brooks and Company ran through.
“With the condition of this course, and we had the small schools run first, there are a couple of spots where they’re literally running through ankle- to shin-high deep mud,” Kirkpatrick said. “The course is slick. He did really well today.”
To no one’s surprise, Daniel Boone’s Conner Wingfield won the boys event, finishing in 16:56.7. Sullivan Central’s Mason Sanders was second, in 17:24.6, followed by David Crockett’s Bryson Livesay in 17:50.7 and Boone’s Bryson Lewis in 17:56.7.
Brooks, expected to finish eighth or ninth – only the top 10 qualify for the state meet – had fifth place securely locked up for at least half the race, completing the 5K course in 18:05.7 – one minute over his personal best, but some 10 seconds ahead of sixth-place finisher Alexander Quackenbush of Boone.
“He had a good, solid finish,” Kirkpatrick said.
Brooks finished the season strong, also, and likes how he’s feeling going into the state.
“I’m feeling good,” he said. “I’m very happy with what I’m doing so far.”
Not one to make speeches, Brooks said his goal at the state meet is “just to PR good.”
He doesn’t plan to make any big changes between the region and the state meet. “I run pretty much year-round. I’ll probably just get some mileage in, not too much, but not too little,” said Brooks, who finally revealed how it felt to have qualified for state. “It’s great. It’s awesome.”
Kirkpatrick said it doesn’t get any easier at the state meet, which will be held Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, Tenn.
“The competition is going to be tough,” she said. “We’re in a really tough division being in the large school division. Luckily next year, we’re going to be bumped down a division. But Henry holds his own. I’m interested to see how he’s going to finish with his determination and drive.”