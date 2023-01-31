Ava Morgan knocked down a 3-pointer with 35.6 seconds to play to put Cherokee on top, and the Lady Chiefs held on to beat Claiborne County 43-41 on Friday night in Rogersville.
Morgan led all scorers with 19 points, including four 3-pointers in the game.
“It was a great team win. Basically, it came down to ‘we didn’t quit.’ They made a few shots and came at us, but we stayed after it. We started making some shots offensively, and that always helps,” said Cherokee coach Jason Lawson.
The Lady Chiefs turned up the defensive pressure in the second half and led by as many as eight after a pair of Macy McDavid free throws at the 1:42 mark in the third. But back-to-back baskets by Claiborne’s Hannah Fugate and Jordan Fults cut the lead to 33-29 heading into the final period.
Avalyn Cook cut the lead to one with a 3-pointer on the Lady Bulldogs’ first possession of the fourth quarter, and Emma Myatt tied it up at 33-33 when she hit the first of two free throws at the 6:56 mark. Cherokee regained the lead a minute later when Kyla Howe drove the lane and scored. Another Howe basket gave the Lady Chiefs a 37-33 lead with 4:05 to play. After a timeout, Fugate hit 1 of 2 from the line to cut it to 37-34.
“We got into some foul trouble early and had to mix it up and go away from what we intended. The kids really adjusted well on the fly,” Lawson said. “They’ve got some real good shooters. They were shooting contested shots, but they were still going in.”
The teams traded turnovers and missed baskets until Fults hit a short jumper to cut the Cherokee lead to one (37-36) with two minutes left in the game. Morgan gave the Lady Chiefs some breathing room with her third 3-pointer of the night, but Fugate answered with a trey of her own (her third). After a miss on the Lady Chiefs’ end, Fultz gave the Lady Bulldogs their first lead since early in the second period and forced a Cherokee timeout with 1:18 to play.
A Cherokee turnover on the ensuing possession gave Claiborne County the chance to extend its lead, but the shot rolled off and Cherokee took possession to set up Morgan’s game-winning 3-pointer.
Fugate led Claiborne County with 18 points. Fults added 10.
In addition to Morgan’s game-high 19 points, Howe hit double digits with 13 points for the Lady Chiefs. McDavid tossed in 7, and Kailey Gilliam and Ariel Ferrell added 2 each.