MOSHEIM – Church Hill Middle School hit six of its eight three-pointers in the first half as the Panthers built a 10-point lead and coasted to a 47-19 win over West Greene Middle School Monday night at Mosheim Elementary School.
In a preview of things to come, Church Hill eighth-grader Evan Lukens nailed a three to start the scoring 49 seconds into the game.
Colton Miller hit another at the 2:21 mark to give Church Hill a 9-2 lead, but West Greene’s Keatton Potter answered with one to close the gap to 9-5 heading into the second.
A put-back by West Greene’s Jhonen Bath to start the second quarter trimmed the lead to 9-7, setting the stage for a 9-0 run by the Panthers – all on threes, two by Lukens and one by Miller, as Church Hill led 18-7 with 3:09 left in the second.
A follow-up by Elijah Williams ended the run and cut the lead to 18-9, but Gavin Hickernell hit Church Hill’s sixth trey of the half as the Panthers entered the break ahead, 21-11.
Another 9-0 Church Hill run – including Lukens’ fourth three of the game – to start the second half gave the Panthers a commanding 30-11 advantage with 3:58 left in the third.
The Buffs closed the quarter on an 8-4 run, but Church Hill held a 15-point lead – 34-19 – going into the final frame.
Aside from another three by Hickernell, the Panthers scored most of their points in the paint in the fourth quarter as Church Hill outscored the Buffaloes, 13-0, in the last period.
Lukens led Church Hill with 14 points, including four three-pointers. Lucas Gilliam added 12, all in the paint. Miller added seven with two threes, while Hickernell, also with two threes, and Isaiah Ward had six each.
Williams led West Greene with eight, while Potter had five. Both hit a three.