The Cherokee Chiefs traveled west last week and came home with their first two victories of the season – two, high-scoring affairs in the Clinch River Challenge. Thursday, the Chiefs won at Anderson County, 15-6. The Chiefs followed that up with a 15-9 victory over Knox Central on Friday. Grainger County spoiled Cherokee’s chance at a Clinch River Challenge sweep with a 9-4 victory over the Chiefs Saturday.
Cherokee 15, Knox Central 9
KNOXVILLE — Friday afternoon at Tommy Schumpert Park, Cherokee nabbed the lead late in the game for the 15-9 victory over Knoxville Central.
The game was tied at four with Cherokee batting in the top of the fifth when the Chiefs exploded for six runs by taking advantage of Central gifts.
Cherokee scored three runs on bases-loaded walks, one on catcher’s interference, one on a passed ball and another on a Central error, finishing the inning in what had been a 4-4 game ahead 10-4.
Central rallied for three runs in the bottom half to slice the lead to 10-7, but Cherokee rallied for five more runs in the top of the seventh for a 15-7 lead.
Knoxville Central took an early lead in the second inning when Ryan Scott Bolton singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
Cherokee knotted the game up at four in the top of the fourth inning. Parker Bailey singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Luke Condra was the winning pitcher for Cherokee. The lefty went four and a third innings, allowing five runs on eight hits, striking out three and walking one. Matt Newton threw two and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Garrett Mauldin took the loss for Knoxville Central. Mauldin surrendered six runs on eight hits over four innings, striking out five.
Both pitching staffs had their hands full, frequently dealing with runners on base as each team collected 14 hits.
Matt Newton went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Cherokee. Trent Price, Cameron Seals, Jackson Davenport, Bailey, and Peyton Bledsoe each had two hits for the Chiefs. Aiden Webb drove in three runs to lead Cherokee. Price, Newton and Seals each had 2 RBIs.
Bolton led Knoxville Central with four hits in four at bats.
Cherokee 15, Anderson County 6
CLINTON — The Chiefs got in the win column for the first time this season by defeating Anderson County, 15-6, on Thursday, as Isaac Williams went 4-for-5 and Matt Newton went 3–for-4 at Anderson County High School.
The Chiefs got their offense started in the first inning when Newton singled on a 1-1 count, scoring Trent Price, who had been hit by pitch and stole second.
Peyton Bledsoe doubled and scored in the second to give Cherokee a 2-0 lead.
The Chiefs blew it open in the third with five runs.
Newton walked to lead off the inning. Williams then singled and Aidan Webb walked to load the bases. Jackson Davenport then walked to score courtesy runner (for Newton) Caleb Haun. Williams then came home when Brady Leroy drew another, bases-loaded walk to make it 4-0.
Bledsoe then delivered a two-run single to right, scoring Webb and Davenport. Leroy then came home on a successful sacrifice by Cameron Seals to extend the Chiefs’ lead to 7-0.
Cherokee notched five runs in the sixth inning. Webb, Davenport, Blake Adkins, and Bledsoe powered the big inning with RBIs.
Devan Carpenter picked up the win. The big lefthander allowed five runs on five hits over five and a third innings, striking out four. Williams and Jacob Brooks entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Anderson County scored three runs in the sixth inning. Anderson County’s big inning was driven by a triple by Tanner Goins and a single by Hudson Hartgrove.
Goins took the loss for Anderson County. The hurler went two innings, allowing six runs on four hits and striking out two.
Bledsoe, who went 2-for-4, drove in three to lead Cherokee. Adkins, Davenport and Williams each added 2 RBIs.
Jacob Brock went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Anderson County.
Grainger 9, Cherokee 4
ROGERSVILLE – The Chiefs stayed in it until the end, but Grainger pulled away late in a 9-4 victory Saturday at Cherokee.
The game was tied at four with Grainger batting in the top of the sixth when Dawson Holt doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.
Grainger opened up scoring in the first inning, when the Grizzlies jumped out to a 3-0 lead taking advantage of a lead-off walk and two Cherokee errors.
The Chiefs got on the board in the third. Trent Price was hit by a pitch and went to third on a Parker Bailey single. Price then scored on a wild pitch.
Cherokee took the lead in the fifth, 4-3, scoring three runs. Isaac Williams, Aidan Webb, and Jackson Davenport, all drove in runs in the inning.
Two singles to lead off the sixth, followed by a one-out single tied the game for Grainger, which then broke loose for five more runs.
Hunter Smith led things off on the mound for Grainger. The pitcher surrendered four runs on five hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out four and walking one.
Davenport toed the rubber for the Chiefs. The righty went five innings, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out 11. Webb and Jacob Brooks entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one inning each.
Cherokee totaled nine hits. Parker Bailey and Peyton Bledsoe had two hits apiece for the Chiefs.
Holt and Colin Crider two hits each for Grainger. Grainger tore up the base paths with nine stolen bases, as three players stole at least two bases. May Eli led the way with three.