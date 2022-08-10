BULLS GAP — Volunteer Speedway hosts the biggest paying steel-block Late Model race not only ever held in Tennessee, but the South, as the Steel Block Bandits vs. Topless Outlaw Dirt Racing Series $11,000-to-win “Shootout at The Gap” is scheduled this Saturday (Aug. 13).
EVENT: {span}Steel Block Bandits Dirt Late Model Challenge vs. Vision Wheel Topless Outlaw Dirt Racing Series presented by Discount Tire $11,000-to-win “Shootout at The Gap.” … Biggest purse ever for either series!{/span}
ADMISSION: (Cash Only For Grandstands Or Pits. No Checks Or Debit Cards Accepted!): $20 adult grandstand, $5 (ages 5-10), with kids 4-and-under free. … $35 adult pit/tier-parking, $15 (ages 5-10), with kids 4-and-under free.
GATES: Pit gates open at 4 p.m. and grandstands at 5 p.m.
RACING: Steel Block Bandits & Topless Outlaw Dirt Racing Series ($11,000-to-win … $500-to-start), Sportsman Late Model (25 laps), Street Stock (20 laps), and Front Wheel Drive (20 laps).
$100 fast qualifier bonus to quickest in both Group A & B time trials. … Four (4) Steel Block Bandits and Topless Outlaw $100-to-win heat races. … Non-Qualifiers race paying: 1. $600, 2. 300, 3. $200, 4. $100
DRIVERS MEETING / HOT LAPS / QUALIFYING: Drivers meeting at 6:30 p.m. Hot laps will begin at 7 p.m., with (5 hot laps – 6 cars) times via the transponder being qualifying for Street Stock and Front Wheel Drive. … Steel Block Bandits & Topless Outlaw Dirt Racing Series and Sportsman Late Model will qualify 2 laps.
Open practice Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 … 6-10 p.m. … $25 pit admission
Special thanks to event sponsors: Vic Hill Race Engines, Stanley Best Heating & Air Inc., Noble Knights Construction Services Inc., Chattanooga Valley Auto Parts, Marvelous Grace Coffee, and Dennis Lowe Enterprises.