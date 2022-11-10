Emily Wyatt signing

Emily Wyatt signs a letter of intent with Johnson University Wednesday at Volunteer. Present at the signing were: (seated) Shannon Mowell, Bob Solomon, Kim Wyatt, Emily Wyatt, Mike Marshall and Jackie Strickler; (standing) Volunteer Lady Falcons softball team members.

 Photo by Jim Beller

CHURCH HILL – Volunteer senior pitcher Emily Wyatt signed a letter of intent to continue her softball career at Johnson University during a signing ceremony Wednesday at Volunteer.

