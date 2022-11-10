CHURCH HILL – Volunteer senior pitcher Emily Wyatt signed a letter of intent to continue her softball career at Johnson University during a signing ceremony Wednesday at Volunteer.
“I’m excited,” Wyatt said. “I’m really excited. I love the campus and I love all the coaches. Coach (Dayna) Carter is amazing. She pitched at Oklahoma. And I love Bob (Solomon, assistant coach). It just felt like home whenever I went there. The first time I went up there I went to pitch with them. Then we’ve had a few play days there and I went on a visits and stuff.”
“Emily, the first time we saw her, just the way she carried herself, it was in between games when we saw her, we just liked what she stood for and how she was playing the game,” Solomon said. “She came down for a workout we had and really impressed us.
“So, we started following her as many tournaments as we could see and as many games as we could see her and she was just impressive every time we saw her pitch, or every time we saw her play first or in the outfield, or in the dugout. She was always a leader for the team. It was a great feeling. It was the right feeling for her. It was what we were looking for in a player and a person coming to Johnson,” Solomon said.
“I’ve been playing softball since I was eight years old,” Wyatt said. “Every summer since I was like 11, I’ve played travel ball. It’s always been my life, always what I’ve been working toward. Basketball is fun, but softball has always been my sport.
“Softball is just such a mental game. Since I’m a pitcher, I just always liked being able to control the game. I’ve just always loved softball. I signed as a pitcher and utility, and I’ll hit, as well,” said Wyatt. “I’m a pitcher. That’s my main thing. But I hit, as well. I guess I’m technically a power hitter. But if you ask Coach Strickler, I’m a slapper.”
“You’re whatever you want to be,” Volunteer softball coach Jackie Strickler replied. “They’re getting a good one in Emily. She’s a jokester. Emily has become one of the best teammates I’ve ever been around. She just picks everybody up that’s around. She may have a bad game, but she’ll step up and pump up her teammates. She doesn’t fuss about anything. She just goes on and does her job. She’s so encouraging.
“That makes my job so much easier. Because I don’t have to come over there and tell them to get their heads up. Emily does a good job of promoting it within and being a positive leader. She’s just a great teammate. She picks everybody up around her,” said Strickler, who noted her persistence.
“She fought adversity all year last year,” Strickler said. “She’s not been healthy and now she’s starting to get healthy. She had surgery on her shins last year right before softball season. She’s going to pitch but her hitting is going to help tremendously, as well.
“With Emily, what impressed me more than anything is she called me and told me she committed to Johnson, and then next words that came out of her mouth were, ‘I’ve got to call these other coaches and tell them that I have committed,’” Strickler recalled.
“That says a whole lot about her character, her being just a teenager and thinking that much of other people,” Strickler said.
Solomon likes Wyatt’s mindset, as well.
“It’s just her attitude,” he said. “If she gave up a home run or gave up a base hit, it really didn’t bother her, because she was after the next batter. She is a competitor, which is what you want in a teammate. It’s good for us that she is a battler.
“She’ll be pitching for us. She’ll probably play some outfield for us. We look for players who can play multiple positions. That’s going to help us a lot. We look for her mainly to pitch because we know she’s going to be one of our top pitchers,” Solomon said.
Not surprisingly, Wyatt has her future planned out.
“I’m going to study pre-med and I’m going to go to medical school,” she said. “I hope to be a doctor. Ever since I was like 10 or so, I’ve wanted to do this. My mom works in a medical office and my grandmother was a nurse. I’ve just always had an interest in it.”
Wyatt said she’ll have fond memories of her time at Volunteer.
“Probably my teammates mostly,” she said. “I’ve loved every person that I’ve played with. They’re all such great girls and I’ve always been close with Coach Strickler. I started working with him and (pitching coach) Mike Marshall when I was in seventh grade. Mike is like a second dad to me. I’m as close to him as I am with my own family.”
Family will be close to Wyatt still. Johnson University is an NAIA school located in Knoxville. The Lady Royals play in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
