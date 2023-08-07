Lady Warriors jamboree

The Rogersville Middle School Lady Warriors kicked off the 2023 soccer season with a 1-0 preseason jamboree win over Unicoi County on Saturday.

 Contributed/Teressa Addison

JOHNSON CITY — The Rogersville Middle School Lady Warriors kicked off the 2023 soccer season with a 1-0 preseason jamboree win over Unicoi County on Saturday.

  