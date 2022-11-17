ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee Chiefs opened their season on Tuesday night, hosting the Daniel Boone Trailblazers. The game was close throughout but the Trailblazers came away with a 56-44 victory.
Boone senior James Livingston’s big scoring night ensured a Trailblazer win.
Early in the game Boone’s pressing defense gave the Chiefs problems but the Chiefs managed to lead 14-9 at the end of the quarter.
Colton McLain had five points in the period and Elisha Jones added three free throws. Joey Henley added a tip-in as the quarter ended.
The Chiefs gave up their lead in the second quarter, scoring only seven points on three field goals. The Trailblazers went into halftime with a 24-21 lead.
McLain added six points in the third, including a layup at the buzzer. Will Price added four points but the Trailblazers extended their lead to 41-34.
In the final quarter, Cherokee went cold and went scoreless for over three minutes until McLain hit a three. Price added four free throws in the quarter. Henley had a basket, giving him one basket in each quarter.
The Trailblazers added to their lead with Livingston scoring 12 points in the quarter, including a dunk in the final minutes.
McLain led the Chiefs with 14 points. Will Price was in double figures with 10. Henley added 8 points. Other Chiefs scoring were Bryce Elliott (5 points), Parker Travis (4) and Jones (3).
The 6’4” Livingston scored 34 points for the Trailblazers and Peyton Long added 11.