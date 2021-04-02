ROGERSVILLE – The City School Warriors won big over Surgoinsville 12-2 on Tuesday.
Surgoinsville got the offense started in the first inning when Bryson Roberts drove in two on a double to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.
Rogersville City answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI-ground out by Clay Wagoner.
The Warriors pulled away for good with six runs in the second inning. In the second Rogersville City scored two run on errors. Aden Phipps singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run, Manning Brooks doubled on a 3-1 count, scoring two runs, and Gage Adkins doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.
Landon Jeffers went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Rogersville City in hits. Rogersville City stole 15 bases during the game as four players stole more than one. Porter Owen led the way with three.
Roberts led Surgoinsville with two hits in two at bats.