CHURCH HILL – As memorable as Volunteer’s previous week’s game at Morristown East was, the Falcons’ contest Friday against visiting Hampton was as equivalently forgettable.
The 6-1 Bulldogs stepped out of 2A play to take on the 5A Falcons and spoiled Volunteer’s Homecoming with a 49-7 rout.
“The guys thought a 2A school coming in here were just going to lay down for us, but you’ve got to live and learn it sometimes, I guess, because you can’t tell them,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said afterward. “They didn’t listen.”
Lesson learned. The Bulldogs dominated the flat Falcons with smash-mouth football, scoring on all seven of their possessions.
The first Bulldogs possession began at the Hampton 45 after forcing the Falcons’ first possession to end on downs. Hampton used eight plays, including four rushes for 39 yards by Aidan Vines to cover the 55 yards. Quarterback Conor Jones carried the final yard for the touchdown and Michael Harrison followed with his first of seven extra points for a 7-0 lead with 3:33 left in the first quarter.
The Falcons answered immediately. After an 18-yard kickoff return by Dawson Dykes set Volunteer up at the 31, Rayshawn Simmons ran a reverse to the left for 69 yards. Dykes’ kick made it 7-7.
Hampton answered with a nine-play, 76-yard scoring drive. Jones’ 19-yard touchdown pass to Morgan Lyons and Harrison’s kick made it 14-0 with 10:56 left in the first half.
The Falcons were sacked twice on their next possessions – a three-and-out that gave the Bulldogs – who had just two negative-yardage plays all game – the ball back on a punt.
Seven plays later, Lyons was running in a touchdown from 36 yards and a 21-7 lead with 4:33 in the half.
A good possession could have cut the lead or kept it at two scores, but the Falcons went backward without a first down. A bad snap on the punt attempt made things even worse, giving the Bulldogs possession at the Hampton 49 with 3:13 in the half.
The Bulldogs marched down the field and scored, a one-yard run by Jones. Harrison’s kick gave Hampton a 28-7 lead with 20 seconds left in the half.
After senior Delaney Price was crowned Homecoming Queen at halftime, play resumed with Hampton just as dominant as in the first half, recovering the Falcons’ second-half, onside kickoff attempt and driving 56 yards in nearly five minutes for another Lyons touchdown run and 35-7 lead.
The Falcons picked up its first two first downs of the game since their opening possession on the next drive, which ended on a fourth-and-26 pass completion stopped nine yards shy of the first down marker and 3:08 left in the third.
Hampton promptly drove 82 yards in eight plays, the last an eight-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Lyons for a 42-7 lead and running clock for the remaining 10:23 of the game.
After another three-and-out by the Falcons, the Bulldogs executed its final scoring drive of the game, 60 yards in seven plays and nearly five minutes, capped by Jonathan Greenwell’s one-yard plunge.
“Hats off to Coach (Michael) Lunsford and his guys,” McMillan said. “I’ve watched enough football over the years. It doesn’t matter what the classification is. Good football is good football and they took it to us.
“Obviously, I did a poor job of getting us ready this week. I knew they were good. Our coaching staff knew they were good. Some of our players knew they were good,” McMillan said.
The coach said the Bulldogs were underestimated by the other players because of their smaller school status. “That’s the psychology for a lot of them,” McMillan said.
Another factor has been the recent streak of emotionally-charged efforts that ended in disappointment, including the previous 49-43 heartbreaker at East.
“It’s been four pretty tough games in a row,” McMillan said. “It’s hard for kids to get up five, six straight weeks. It’s just hard.
“But I think there wasn’t a real good sense of urgency in practice like we’d had. I didn’t have a real good feeling about it. Again, that’s my fault for not getting us ready. I certainly didn’t think we were going to play like that.”
The Volunteer offense – after firing on all cylinders against Morristown East – was misfiring against Hampton. Quarterback Garrison Barrett was 10 of 17 for 113 yards. Cameron Johnson was held to 35 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Hampton outgained Volunteer on the ground, 321-26.
Vines led Hampton’s attack with 114 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown. Lyons carried six times for 64 yards and two touchdowns, and caught one touchdown. Levi Lunsford rushed eight times for 42 yards. Jones rushed 10 times for 61 yards and was eight-of-nine passing for 134 yards.
McMillan was asked about how to forget this one and prepare for the season finale at home Friday against Cocke County.
“Get this horrible taste out of my mouth right now,” McMillan said. “Our kids will get that horrible taste out of their mouth. For the first time all year, I felt like we had some guys kind of tap out on us there a little bit. We hadn’t been doing that. We’ve been fighting and competing. Tonight, we had some guys – again that’s my fault for letting it happen.”