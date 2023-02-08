In a game dominated by scoring streaks, the Sullivan East Patriots hit theirs when it counted.
The Patriots outscored Volunteer 13-4 in the fourth quarter Friday night to rally from seven points down and beat the Falcons 51-49 in a back-and-forth Upper Lakes Conference battle.
Trailing 51-49 with 37.4 seconds to play, Volunteer got two chances to tie or take the lead. Andrew Knittel missed on a 3-point attempt, but the rebound bounced off an East player under the Falcons’ basket. Each team took a timeout, and Volunteer set up to inbound the ball under its goal with 5 seconds to play. Harrison got off a contested 3-pointer that rimmed off. Blake Head crashed the boards tipping the ball to Cason Christian, but his shot from the blocks bounced off to preserve the Patriots’ victory.
“We scored four points in the fourth quarter, and you’re just not going to win a ball game when that happens,” said Volunteer coach Zac Crawford.
“This conference is really tough. Each and every night is going to be a dog fight. Everybody’s playing for the same reason, to get in the region. I believe that’s going to put us in the play-in game and make Sullivan East the three-seed. We know now what we have to go do, and that’s what our focus is going to be, to try and extend our season a little longer,” Crawford said.
East took advantage of a sluggish first quarter by the Falcons to build a 17-9 lead. But Volunteer heated up in the second and used a nine-point run to turn the tide. Knittel put the Falcons up 26-25 and again at 29-27 with a pair of 3-pointers, and then found Harrison on the block to make it 31-29 at the half.
In the third, another Volunteer streak — this one a 10-point run dominated by Christian — put the Falcons ahead 45-36 before East managed a basket with less than a minute to play in the quarter. Volunteer led 45-38 headed into the final eight minutes.
East’s Corbin Laisure pulled the Patriots within four when he scored underneath and converted the three-point play at the 7:38 mark. Knittel and Christian hit a trio of free throws to push the lead back to seven, 48-41.
Then, East took over. Jacob Witcher hit a 3-pointer from the baseline to cut it to 48-44. Two stops and two possessions later, East’s Thomas Ridlehuber buried a baseline 3-pointer of his own to make it a one-point game with just over 5 minutes to play. Volunteer’s Christian drew a foul on the blocks and converted 1 of 2 from the line to make it 49-47, but Laisure tied the game for East on the next trip down the floor.
Laisure put the Patriots ahead for good with 1:10 to play in the game. He finished with 14 points, seven of them in the fourth quarter. Witcher added 10.
Drake Fisher led East with 17 points. “We controlled [Fisher] a little bit better tonight, but our focus being on him allowed some of their other shooters to be open, and that’s where their run came. When they hit those two threes to start it out, they got all the momentum and we were playing catch up,” Crawford said.
Knittel led Volunteer with 17 points. Christian finished with 15 and Harrison 12 for the cold-shooting Falcons.
“There’s no substitution for making shots,” Crawford said. “We’re going to have to focus on that and find our groove again if we’re going to continue the year.”
