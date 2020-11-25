Volunteer running back Cameron Johnson and Cherokee linebacker Tyler “Tater’ Haun head the list of Hawkins County athletes named first team on the 2020 All-Mountain Lake Conference Football Team released by the league.
The two seniors have been big contributors to their respective teams all four years and are making repeat appearances on the team. Johnson, the Falcons’ workhorse running back, eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark this season and is expected to continue his football career in college.
Haun is a high-energy linebacker who was named to the Tennessee High School Football Coaches Association Class 5A All-State football team last year after leading Cherokee in tackles.
Also named first team from Hawkins County are Volunteer’s Nathanial Dixon, offensive lineman and tight end Caleb Scott, and Cherokee punter Nick Sumpter.
Named to the second team were Falcons offensive lineman Braden Allen, defensive lineman Jaiden Cutright, linebacker Jared Counts, and defensive back Dawson Dykes and Cherokee running back Trent Price.
Earning honorable mention were Volunteer’s Aaron Cobb, Connor Crum, Heath Miller, and Andrew Salyers, along with Cherokee’s Devan Carpenter, Hayzen Hayes, Landon Jackson, and Taylor Sharpless.
Volunteer’s Allen and Cherokee’s Thomas Faust won their team’s respective scholar athlete awards, while the Falcons’ Dykes and Cherokee’s Jackson picked up their character awards.
Region 1-5A champion David Crockett and runner-up Daniel Boone dominated the 2020 team. Boone senior running back Brennan Blair was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year while Crockett senior Prince Kollie, a Notre Dame commit, was named the Defensive Player of the Year award.
Boone’s Peyton Ford was selected the Offensive Lineman of the Year, while Crockett’s Tony Davis was named as the Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Athlete of the Year went to Tennessee High’s Bryce Snyder. Crockett’s Hayden Chandley was voted Coach of the Year.
Here is the 2020 All-Mountain Lakes Conference Football Team with first- and second-team members as well as the Character and Scholar Athlete selections from each team:
Offensive Player of the Year – Brennan Blair, Daniel Boone
Defensive Player of the Year – Prince Kollie, David Crockett
Offensive Lineman of the Year – Peyton Ford, Daniel Boone
Defensive Lineman of the Year – Tony Davis, David Crockett
Athlete of the Year – Bryce Snyder, Tennessee High
Coach of the Year – Hayden Chandley, David Crockett
First Team All-Conference
Offense
QB – Cole Henson, Morristown East
RB – Levon Montgomery, Tennessee High; Ethan Ledford, Morristown East, Cameron Johnson Volunteer
WR – Phillip Page, Daniel Boone; Micah Simpson, Morristown East; Isaiah Smith, Tennessee High
OL – Matt Masters, Daniel Boone; Jake Sipos, Daniel Boone; Parrish Combs, David Crocket; David Ceniceros, Morristown East, Raul Rangel, Morristown East, Nathaniel Dixon, Volunteer
TE/H-Back – Caleb Scott, Volunteer
PK – Ben Shrewsbury, Daniel Boone
Defense
DL – Will Hamlin, Daniel Boone; Damien Vance, David Crockett; Logan Booher, Tennessee High; D.J. Everett, Morristown East
LB – Hagan Edwards, Daniel Boone; Johnny Loyd, David Crockett; Tater Haun, Cherokee; Connor Bailey, Tennessee High
DB – Jaden Keller, Tennessee High; Brendon Reid, David Crockett; Trevor Malone, Morristown East; Jesse Sauceman, Cocke County
P – Nick Sumpter, Cherokee
Second-Team All-Conference
Offense
QB – Jackson Jenkins, Daniel Boone
RB – Ryan Adams, Morristown East; Trent Price, Cherokee; Roman Stewart, Cocke County
WR – Brayden Reid, David Crockett; Shaffer Harville, Morristown East; Cameron McLain, Cocke County
OL – Tabian France, Cocke County; Josh Bowman, Daniel Boone; Dawson Snapp, Tennessee High; William Sanchez, Morristown East; Braden Allen, Volunteer; Jacob King, Cocke County
TE/H-Back – Gabe Ferrell, David Crockett
PK – Jacob Craft, Tennessee High
Defense
DL – Cole Gonzalez, Cocke County; Grant Ferrell, Tennessee High; Jaiden Cutright, Volunteer; Brandon Lane, Cocke County
LB – Isaac Long, Morristown East; Jared Counts, Volunteer; Aiden Clark, David Crockett; Bo Newton, Daniel Boone
DB – Mykal Jones, Tennessee; Caden Turner, Morristown East; Dawson Dykes, Volunteer; Rylan Trout, Daniel Boone
P – Edison Gouge, David Crockett
Honorable Mention
Cherokee – Devan Carpenter, Hayzen Hayes, Landon Jackson, Taylor Sharpless
Cocke County – Dalton Wilburn, Tasean Simpson, Lakkin France, John Norton, Keyston Jackson, Ian Swafford, Jesus Campos
Daniel Boone – Preston Miller, Kaleb Worley, Aaron Ford, Ashton Church Luke Scott, Chandler Masters, Jacob Jenkins, Daniel Matherly
David Crockett – Mason Britton, John Rucker, Jordan Williams, Isaiah Long, Tres Silvers, Isaiah Tisor, Dominic Hopper
Morristown East – Dae shawn Harris, Austin Ledford, Cooper Wilde, Ahmad’Jai Fulton, Isreal Cruz
Tennessee High – Steven Johnson, Justice Musser, Marquis Phelps, Cade Leonard, CJ Henley, Nysaiah Foote
Volunteer – Aaron Cobb, Connor Crum, Heath Miller, Andrew Salyers
Scholar Athlete Awards
Cherokee – Thomas Faust
Cocke County – Jesse Sauceman
Daniel Boone – Clayton Moorhouse
David Crockett – Clay Taylor
Morristown East – Ryan Harris
Tennessee High – Logan Booher
Volunteer – Braden Allen
Character Awards
Cherokee – Landon Jackson
Cocke County – Ricky Valdes
Daniel Boone – Luke Scott
David Crockett – Michael Robinson
Morristown East – Edwin Jiminez
Tennessee High – Luke Jenkins
Volunteer – Dawson Dykes