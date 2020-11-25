Volunteer running back Cameron Johnson and Cherokee linebacker Tyler “Tater’ Haun head the list of Hawkins County athletes named first team on the 2020 All-Mountain Lake Conference Football Team released by the league.

The two seniors have been big contributors to their respective teams all four years and are making repeat appearances on the team. Johnson, the Falcons’ workhorse running back, eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark this season and is expected to continue his football career in college.

Haun is a high-energy linebacker who was named to the Tennessee High School Football Coaches Association Class 5A All-State football team last year after leading Cherokee in tackles.

Also named first team from Hawkins County are Volunteer’s Nathanial Dixon, offensive lineman and tight end Caleb Scott, and Cherokee punter Nick Sumpter.

Named to the second team were Falcons offensive lineman Braden Allen, defensive lineman Jaiden Cutright, linebacker Jared Counts, and defensive back Dawson Dykes and Cherokee running back Trent Price.

Earning honorable mention were Volunteer’s Aaron Cobb, Connor Crum, Heath Miller, and Andrew Salyers, along with Cherokee’s Devan Carpenter, Hayzen Hayes, Landon Jackson, and Taylor Sharpless.

Volunteer’s Allen and Cherokee’s Thomas Faust won their team’s respective scholar athlete awards, while the Falcons’ Dykes and Cherokee’s Jackson picked up their character awards.

Region 1-5A champion David Crockett and runner-up Daniel Boone dominated the 2020 team. Boone senior running back Brennan Blair was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year while Crockett senior Prince Kollie, a Notre Dame commit, was named the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Boone’s Peyton Ford was selected the Offensive Lineman of the Year, while Crockett’s Tony Davis was named as the Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Athlete of the Year went to Tennessee High’s Bryce Snyder. Crockett’s Hayden Chandley was voted Coach of the Year.

Here is the 2020 All-Mountain Lakes Conference Football Team with first- and second-team members as well as the Character and Scholar Athlete selections from each team:

Offensive Player of the Year – Brennan Blair, Daniel Boone

Defensive Player of the Year – Prince Kollie, David Crockett

Offensive Lineman of the Year – Peyton Ford, Daniel Boone

Defensive Lineman of the Year – Tony Davis, David Crockett

Athlete of the Year – Bryce Snyder, Tennessee High

Coach of the Year – Hayden Chandley, David Crockett

First Team All-Conference

Offense

QB – Cole Henson, Morristown East

RB – Levon Montgomery, Tennessee High; Ethan Ledford, Morristown East, Cameron Johnson Volunteer

WR – Phillip Page, Daniel Boone; Micah Simpson, Morristown East; Isaiah Smith, Tennessee High

OL – Matt Masters, Daniel Boone; Jake Sipos, Daniel Boone; Parrish Combs, David Crocket; David Ceniceros, Morristown East, Raul Rangel, Morristown East, Nathaniel Dixon, Volunteer

TE/H-Back – Caleb Scott, Volunteer

PK – Ben Shrewsbury, Daniel Boone

Defense

DL – Will Hamlin, Daniel Boone; Damien Vance, David Crockett; Logan Booher, Tennessee High; D.J. Everett, Morristown East

LB – Hagan Edwards, Daniel Boone; Johnny Loyd, David Crockett; Tater Haun, Cherokee; Connor Bailey, Tennessee High

DB – Jaden Keller, Tennessee High; Brendon Reid, David Crockett; Trevor Malone, Morristown East; Jesse Sauceman, Cocke County

P – Nick Sumpter, Cherokee

Second-Team All-Conference

Offense

QB – Jackson Jenkins, Daniel Boone

RB – Ryan Adams, Morristown East; Trent Price, Cherokee; Roman Stewart, Cocke County

WR – Brayden Reid, David Crockett; Shaffer Harville, Morristown East; Cameron McLain, Cocke County

OL – Tabian France, Cocke County; Josh Bowman, Daniel Boone; Dawson Snapp, Tennessee High; William Sanchez, Morristown East; Braden Allen, Volunteer; Jacob King, Cocke County

TE/H-Back – Gabe Ferrell, David Crockett

PK – Jacob Craft, Tennessee High

Defense

DL – Cole Gonzalez, Cocke County; Grant Ferrell, Tennessee High; Jaiden Cutright, Volunteer; Brandon Lane, Cocke County

LB – Isaac Long, Morristown East; Jared Counts, Volunteer; Aiden Clark, David Crockett; Bo Newton, Daniel Boone

DB – Mykal Jones, Tennessee; Caden Turner, Morristown East; Dawson Dykes, Volunteer; Rylan Trout, Daniel Boone

P – Edison Gouge, David Crockett

Honorable Mention

Cherokee – Devan Carpenter, Hayzen Hayes, Landon Jackson, Taylor Sharpless

Cocke County – Dalton Wilburn, Tasean Simpson, Lakkin France, John Norton, Keyston Jackson, Ian Swafford, Jesus Campos

Daniel Boone – Preston Miller, Kaleb Worley, Aaron Ford, Ashton Church Luke Scott, Chandler Masters, Jacob Jenkins, Daniel Matherly

David Crockett – Mason Britton, John Rucker, Jordan Williams, Isaiah Long, Tres Silvers, Isaiah Tisor, Dominic Hopper

Morristown East – Dae shawn Harris, Austin Ledford, Cooper Wilde, Ahmad’Jai Fulton, Isreal Cruz

Tennessee High – Steven Johnson, Justice Musser, Marquis Phelps, Cade Leonard, CJ Henley, Nysaiah Foote

Volunteer – Aaron Cobb, Connor Crum, Heath Miller, Andrew Salyers

Scholar Athlete Awards

Cherokee – Thomas Faust

Cocke County – Jesse Sauceman

Daniel Boone – Clayton Moorhouse

David Crockett – Clay Taylor

Morristown East – Ryan Harris

Tennessee High – Logan Booher

Volunteer – Braden Allen

Character Awards

Cherokee – Landon Jackson

Cocke County – Ricky Valdes

Daniel Boone – Luke Scott

David Crockett – Michael Robinson

Morristown East – Edwin Jiminez

Tennessee High – Luke Jenkins

Volunteer – Dawson Dykes

 

