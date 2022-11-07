HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – Volunteer’s girls cross country team exceeded expectations at the TSSAA State Class A-AA Cross Country Championship Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
“We were seeded twelfth actually, going into that meet,” said Volunteer coach Jim Ailshie. “We exceeded that, finishing in eighth. We tied, as a team, for seventh, and they dropped down to your sixth man, and their sixth man was ahead of ours.
“We did tie for seventh and because of the tie-breaker, we dropped down to eight. There’s 30 teams and like 170-something schools in our classification. So, to finish eighth, I was pleased,” Ailshie said.
Volunteer tied with Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet with 240 points each, with Hume-Fogg getting the seventh-place nod due to the tie-breaker. Signal Mountain placed first with 64 points. Central Magnet was second with 100, followed by East Hamilton (174), Fred J. Page (207), Alcoa (212) and Anderson County (219).
Jacie Begley led the way (see story above) with a ninth-place finish in 20:08.23. Emma Houck had a season-best time of 22:14.06 to place 48 th overall. Allyssa Gent was third among Lady Falcons in 71st with a time of 22:48.91, followed by Lillie Bullock (23:10.53) in 86 th, Anna Houck (23:16.97) in 90 th, and Eliza Smith (25:53.88) in 158 th.
“What I think it does is set us up moving into next year,” Ailshie said, “because other than one individual runner, our senior Eliza Smith, everybody else will return. I just feel like that they’ve been around long enough that we can probably increase their mileage during their weekly training.
“So, if we were able to do that, I think a top five finish is definitely doable. It’s exciting where the girls’ team is at moving into this winter, spring and summer. Then we’ll try it again. I think that there is a real positive outlook on the horizon for the girls’ team,” Ailshie said.
Signal Mountain (63) and Central Magnet (93) were 1-2 in the boys’ race, as well. Signal Mountain had four runners among the top 15 – in sixth, seventh, tenth and 13 th. Creek Wood’s Jackson Martin won the event in 15:37.95, ahead of Camden Central’s Will Douglas (15:41.14).
The Volunteer boys team placed 14th with 360 points.
“I don’t know if there was a lot of hype going into that race and if they got caught up in that,” Ailshie said. “They did finish 14th out of 33 teams that scored, and 170-something teams in the state. We finished 14th, but I felt like it wasn’t one of our better days. I try to question why that was.
“We just had to have a level of seriousness realizing that it is what we train for and it’s just experience. You go through that. I think they can learn from what happened. I foresee us making it next year, but it’s going to be a little bit tougher,” Ailshie said.
“David Crockett moves down in our classification. You’ve got Elizabethton, which finished fourth, returns just about everybody. Sullivan East will be strong. Tennessee High had a good day. So, we’re going to have to run a little bit just to get back there next year,” Ailshie said.
“But I think we definitely have the talent. They’re just going to have to train and come together as a group and a team. It’s definitely doable. We made it two years in a row and they know what the expectations are, and we should be back again,” Ailshie said.
Roman Borghetti-Metz, who completed the 5K course at Daniel Boone Oct. 25 in 17:15.30 to win the Region 1 championship, ran the Sanders Ferry course in 17:46.33, for 35th place.
“He was held out of school early in the week,” Ailshie said. “He had some congestion. I think he had trouble breathing a little bit. He went out pretty good and was in the top ten. But stuff like that does affect you and I’m sure it did with Roman on that particular day.”
Charlie Wilson placed 77th in a time of 18:30.26. Freshman Kevin McCurry was 101st in 18:54.78, followed by Cayden Cox in 109th in 19:04.91. Evan Glass was Volunteer’s fifth scorer, placing 142nd in a time of 19:45.39. Isaiah Livesay covered the course in 19:48.90 for 148th, while Andrew Dickerson placed 192nd in 20:55.62.
Volunteer loses four seniors from its boys team and one from its girls team.
“Charlie Wilson, Evan Glass, Cayden Cox and Andrew Dickerson and Eliza Smith are seniors,” Ailshie said.
“We’ve got some guys I think will step up next year. I think we’ll still be fairly strong. I’ve got Isaiah Livesay. I’ve got a new guy who’s come along, Carter Manis.
“Reid Scott was running really well for us and was our sixth man early in the season and hadn’t really run much. He had shoulder surgery and that kind of knocked him out for the rest of the season. But he showed a lot of promise. Then you add Connor Burns, Josh Hathaway, Daniel Rooker-Melton and Kagan McCloud. We kind of depend on those younger ones to step up later,” Ailshie said.
“It’s exciting to see how well these girls are doing. The key is going to be next year when all but one will be returning. In fact, our top six will be returning for the team. Sabella Borghetti-Metz will be returning and Abby Fisher. Eliza Smith is our only senior. So, we’ll have seven out of the eight back next year. I really feel like if we put in a really good summer of training prior to next fall, we should really be a very strong team, possibly in contention for a top three finish at the state next year,” Ailshie said.
Cracking into Signal Mountain-Central Magnet territory will require an uptick in mileage.
“Our kids really believe they’re putting in a lot of effort into their practices, which they are,” Ailshie said. “But we’ve got to get to the point – and it just takes time – where we’ve got to increase the mileage. It really starts in the summer. In order for us to progress even more, we have to run more.
“I kind of spoon-feed them. I have to gradually increase the workload. If I just throw it all at them at once, they’ll just give up and I don’t want that. I want them to progress. It’s getting there. Our girls team for next year, we should have about everybody returning. If we can run well, just stay consistent and run over the winter and have a good spring. That will really set things up for us to put in a lot of mileage next summer so we can possibly compete for a podium finish,” Ailshie said.
Trending Recipe Videos