KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Axmen have announced the coaching staff for the 2023 season.
Mike Guinn will return as manager with pitching coach Josh Warner, hitting coach Aaron Guinn, fourth coach Tyrelle Harris and athletic trainer Ciara Celestino.
“I am excited to have these great coaches back for our 2023 season,” said Jarrod Bowen, general manager for the Kingsport Axmen. “They truly care about the advancement of our players not just as athletes but as men, off the field. We’ve got a target on our backs after winning the championship last season, but I know these guys will take care of business and have us competing for another Appalachian League championship in 2023.”
A native of Kingsport, Warner is in his fourth season as head baseball coach at Powell High School. Warner led the Panthers to an impressive 29-5 mark in 2021 that ended in a 2-1 loss in the TSSAA sectional to the eventual Class AAA state champion.
“I am very glad to rejoin Mike and Aaron in Kingsport this season,” said Warner. “We look forward to coaching these young players and helping them develop.”
Aaron Guinn enters his 10th season as assistant coach of the Pigeon Forge High School team. In his time at Pigeon Forge, Aaron Guinn has helped the program win six district championships and two region championships. They’ve made three state tournament appearances, including back-to-back state runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2022.
“I could not be more excited to return to Kingsport again this summer,” Aaron Guinn said. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time last year and look forward to working with the players as they develop into young men and watching them fine-tune their skills to reach their goals this summer.”
Harris spent two years (2008-2009) playing at the University of Tennessee and was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2019. Harris played 13 years professionally in the Braves and Cubs organizations, as well as in Taiwan, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Australia, New Zealand and France.
The Axmen begin the 2023 home schedule on June 7 against the Elizabethton River Riders. Learn more at axmenbaseball.com or by calling 423-224-2626.