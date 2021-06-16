Church Hill – Mt. Carmel – Surgoinsville Recreation Department will have registration for outdoor soccer the Month of June from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
You can register at Church Hill City Hall or online at www.churchhilltn.gov.
The age brackets for outdoor soccer is 5-6, 7-9 and 10-13 years old. The fee for outdoor soccer is $20.00 per player.
A child must turn 5 before September 30, 2021 to be eligible to play. A child must not turn 14 before September 30, 2021 to be eligible to play.
All players must submit a birth certificate.
If you have any questions please call (423) 357-7010.