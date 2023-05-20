Rogersville Parks and Recreation is currently registering participants for the Wiffleball Tournament on May 27 at 10 a.m. at the Rogersville City Park tennis courts. The round-robin pool play into single elimination event is open to five- to eight-person teams of players ages 16 and older. The cost is $50 per team.
The youth golf clinic for ages 5-13 will be held June 7-8 from 1-3 p.m. at McDonald Hills Golf Course. The cost is $30 per player (includes both days). A limited supply of equipment will be available for kids who do not have their own.
The disc golf tournament for players ages 16 and older will be held June 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Rogersville City Park. There’ll be men’s and women’s divisions with a shotgun start. The cost is $5 per player.
Registration is also open for summer swim lessons at the Rogersville City Pool for youth ages 6-15. A special session for children ages 3-5 will be offered. The cost is $45 per session. Each session is two weeks long with eight classes.
Register online for Summer of Fun events and swim lessons at rogersville.recdesk.com/Community/Program. Or call 423-272-2545 to learn more.
Volunteer’s Sara Winegar wraps up pentathlon competitio
n
Volunteer’s Sara Winegar finished second in the 100-meter hurdles at the Class AA outdoor pentathlon on Wednesday in Murfreesboro but did not fare as well as she’d hoped in the other four events. She finished eighth in the 800-meter run. She also competed in long jump (11th), high jump (12th) and shot put (11th). Overall, she placed 11th and fell short of earning team points for the state meet. Martin Luther King, the girls’ Class 3A favorite, earned 10 points. Sara Winegar will wrap up her track and field career at Volunteer next week when she competes in the state meet as part of the Volunteer 4x400 relay team.
On the boys’ side, Volunteer’s Grant Winegar was sitting in eighth place after the first of two days of decathlon competition. On Wednesday, Grant competed in the 100-meter dash (sixth place), triple jump (12th place), discus (fourth place), pole vault (tied for third) and the 400-meter run (sixth place). Thursday’s event and final results were not available at press time for the Weekend Edition.
Soccer signups underway at Church Hill Parks and Rec
Church Hill Parks and Recreation is holding signups for its upcoming soccer season, which will begin in mid-July and run through early September. Games will be played weekdays in Church Hill. The deadline to register is June 26. Church Hill Parks and Rec is also looking for umpires and scorekeepers for baseball and softball. Anyone interested should call 423-358-8162 or stop by the rec department to sign up.
CHMS announces volleyball tryouts
Church Hill Middle School will hold volleyball tryouts on May 31 and June 1 from 9-11 a.m. in the CHMS gym for students moving into grades 6-8. Paperwork day will be held May 30 from 11 a.m. until noon and is mandatory. Students must have a valid physical on file (dated after April 15, 2023).
Lady Chiefs schedule volleyball tryouts
Cherokee High School volleyball tryouts will be held June 1 from 1-3 p.m. in the school gymnasium. An updated physical (dated after April 15, 2023) is required to participate. Contact Ashley Wilson at ashley.wilson@hck12.net for more information.
Cherokee softball tryouts set for June 1
Softball tryouts for the 2023-2024 season at Cherokee High School will be held June 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Players must have a physical on file and bring their own gear. Softball attire required.
