ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee’s Destiny Jarnigan was named to this year’s All Big 7 Conference team, among the conference’s girls basketball awards announced Friday.
The senior, who will sign a letter of intent next Tuesday, was named to the Big 7’s second team.
Senior teammate Lydia Alvis, who is signing a letter of intent tomorrow, made honorable mention.
Six members of Volunteer’s Lady Falcons, who advanced to the region this season, also received honorable mention for the All Big 7 Conference team.
They are seniors Aliyah Crawley, Atlee Dean, and Kenady Knittel, junior Audrey Evans, sophomore Kendra Huff, and freshman Veda Barton.
Dobyns-Bennett senior Jabrea Johnson was named the 2020-21 Big 7 Conference Girls Player of the Year.
Lady Indian teammate Caitlyn Wallace, was named co-Defensive Player of the Year with David Crockett’s Halle Scott.
The rest of the first team includes senior Jaden Potts of Dobyns-Bennett, senior Emma Gouge of David Crockett, senior Tori Ryan of Tennessee High and Science Hill juniors Jasmin Myers and Nae Marion.
Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley, who guided the Lady ‘Toppers to the Big 7 Conference and District 1-AAA Tournament titles, was named the Big 7 Girls Coach of the Year.
Joining Jarnigan on the All-Big 7 Second Team are Science Hill’s Kathryne Patton and Collee Coughlin, Dobyns-Bennett’s Elle Francis, and Mackenzie Baldwin of David Crockett.
The 2020-21 All-Big 7 Conference Team
Player of the Year – Jabrea Johnson, Dobyns-Bennett
Co-Defensive Players of the Year – Halle Scott, David Crockett and Caitlyn Wallace, Dobyns-Bennett
Coach of the Year – Scottie Whaley
1st Team
Emma Gouge, David Crockett
Jaden Potts, Dobyns-Bennett
Tori Ryan, Tennessee High
Jasmin Myers, Science Hill
Nae Marion, Science Hill
2nd Team
Destiny Jarnigan, Cherokee
Elle Francis, Dobyns-Bennett
Mackenzie Baldwin, David Crockett
Collee Coughlin, Science Hill
Kathryne Patton, Science Hill
Honorable Mention – Lydia Alvis, Cherokee; Kyleigh Bacon, Daniel Boone; Camryn Sarvis, Daniel Boone; Alyssa Suits, David Crockett; Emilee Lane, Dobyns-Bennett; Riley Fritts, Tennessee High; Lexi Greene, Science Hill; Kierra Morrow, Science Hill; Kierra Whitney, Science Hill; Veda Barton, Volunteer; Aliyah Crawley, Volunteer; Atlee Dean, Volunteer; Audrey Evans, Volunteer; Kendra Huff, Volunteer; Kenady Knittel, Volunteer