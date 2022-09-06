ROGERSVILLE – The 2022 Fall Kickball Classic will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at Rogersville City Park.
The tournament is round-robin pool play into single elimination and is open to those ages 16 and up. Cost is $50 per team (12 team max).
Teams must have a minimum of seven players, and no more than 12.
Registration is being held at the Rogersville Parks & Recreation Office.
For more information, call (423) 272-2545 or email matts@rogersvilleTN.gov.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.