ROGERSVILLE – The Cherokee Lady Chiefs ended the regular season on Thursday, falling to the visiting David Crockett Lady Pioneers 15-4.
It was senior night for the Lady Chiefs, with five players honored in ceremonies before the game. Injured senior pitcher Samantha Tilson started the game for Cherokee, throwing one pitch before giving way to fellow senior Haley Vigil.
Other Cherokee seniors are Randi Fletcher, Bailee Hamilton and Gema Brooks. Crockett jumped out to an early lead, scoring two first-inning runs. Vigil hit a double for the Chiefs but they didn’t score in the inning.
The second inning was scoreless for both teams. In the third, the Lady Pioneers managed several base hits and scored three runs. For Cherokee, Vigil and Kaylee Cinnamon both hit singles but the Lady Chiefs couldn’t score any runs and the Crockett lead grew to 5-0.
In the fourth inning, the Lady Pioneers first three batters loaded the bases and they went on to add three runs. Chloe Bradley’s double was the only hit for the Lady Chiefs and the score was 8-0.
In the fifth inning the Lady Pioneers again added three runs. Bailee Hamilton came in to pitch for Cherokee. The Lady Chiefs found their offense. Nicole Bradley hit a single and Vigil followed with another single. Hamilton hit a single, driving Bradley home to put Cherokee on the scoreboard. Kennedy Dishner hit a single to load the bases. Hannah Bates hit a single to score Vigil. Cloe Bradley was hit by a pitch which scored Hamilton. Bradley was injured and Jada Davis came it to run for her. Randi Fletcher walked which allowed Davis to score. The score after five was 11-4.
The sixth inning saw the Lady Pioneers score four runs. For Cherokee, Vigil hit a single, Cinnamon walked and Dishner hit a single to load the bases but the Lady Pioneer defense ended the inning with the final score of 15-4.
The Lady Falcons were slated to battle Grainger County Monday evening to start the District 2-AAA tournament.