Cherokee golf team

The 2023 Cherokee golf team includes (alphabetically) Gage Adkins, Avery Allen, Landon Elkins, Evan Fields, Ledger Helton, Kenton Henard, Colten McLain, Tanner McPeek, Caleb Owen, Porter Owen, Aden Phipps, Marshall Seal, Clay Wagoner and Carson Waters.

 Dawn Helton Photography

ROGERSVILLE — Between downpours, the Cherokee golf team picked up a win over Morristown East, Sevier County and Northview with a combined 155 on Thursday at McDonald Hills Golf Course.

  