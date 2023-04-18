CHURCH HILL — Volunteer’s Emily McPherson has been on a mission for more than a year now. Last week, the senior high jumper took another leap forward when she signed her letter of intent to accept a track scholarship from Lincoln Memorial University.
McPherson will compete in both track and basketball for the Railsplitters. Family members, teammates, coaches and friends joined her for a signing ceremony on Thursday afternoon at Volunteer. It’s a day McPherson wasn’t sure she’d ever have the chance to enjoy.
“Honestly, it’s really crazy. If you had told me even a year ago that I would be here, I would not have believed you,” McPherson said.
A year ago, McPherson missed track season to continue rehab on a torn ACL. The talented two-sport athlete, whose first love was always basketball, injured her right knee playing ball during the summer before her junior year and had surgery in September 2021. She missed her junior seasons in both basketball and track as she worked to rehab the leg.
“It’s been a long journey, and it’s been tough. But I had a goal to play at the next level, and I wanted to do track at the next level. I had that in the back of my mind the whole time I was coming back from the injury,” McPherson said.
Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie said “it’s quite remarkable she’s come back ... I wish I could say I knew it was going to happen, but it’s just a great thing to see and a great blessing. I’m excited for her, and I’m excited for her family.”
Ailshie and McPherson go way back, but their first meeting had nothing to do with track and field.
“I’ve actually known Emily since she was in fifth grade. I was her travel basketball coach,” Ailshie said. “… This has kind of gone full circle for me, that we’re here her senior year and she’s receiving a track scholarship.”
There were days McPherson says she wasn’t sure she could get back to where she needed to be to compete at all — much less earn a scholarship to do both at the collegiate level.
“There was definitely some doubt. … A lot of the struggle with an injury like that is the mental part of it, trying to figure out who you want to be and if you want to continue, and if it’s all worth it — and it definitely was,” McPherson said.
McPherson was joined at her ceremony by her parents Kelly and Carla McPherson and brother Braden. In addition to Ailshie, the McPhersons said Bristol Pistols’ coach Katie Owens and trainers Ryan Goodson and Justin Quarles had been instrumental in getting her to the next level.
Jumping back in
McPherson has been a high jumper since sixth grade. As a freshman at Volunteer, she jumped 4-4 in the only track meet the team competed in before COVID shut everything down. Her sophomore year, she qualified for sectionals in the large school classification Volunteer competed in at the time with a leap of 4-10 in high jump. She also went over 30 feet to qualify in triple jump.
Last year was a record season for Volunteer in girls’ track, a hard one for McPherson to miss and one in which her team definitely missed her. The Lady Falcons finished third in the state.
“We just need a few extra points to possibly accomplish what we want to do this year — and that’s win a state track team title,” Ailshie said.
“Emily came out after basketball season. We go to our first meet, and she cleared 4 feet 10 inches. Next thing I know, I start getting emails from coaches wanting to know if she’s going anywhere or signed anywhere. So, she got people’s attention the first meet by jumping what she did,” Ailshie said.
The injury was to McPherson’s right leg. For the high jump, she takes off from her left.
“Coming back from that injury and being able to pick up where I left off, I think, came a lot from just being in the gym constantly,” McPherson said. “A lot of the stuff in my physical therapy and coming back from the injury focused on strengthening my legs. I think just getting in there and making them stronger helped me be able to come back and jump better.”
Since she committed to LMU, Ailshie said she’s cleared 4-11 and barely missed 5-0. He thinks she’ll get it before the season’s over.
“Right now, she’s currently ranked fifth in the whole state in our classification. She’s at 4-11 and there’s four girls at 5-0,” Ailshie said. “In our sectional, which comprises 32 high school teams from Chattanooga down to Signal Mountain all the way to Tennessee High in Bristol, she’s currently ranked second.”
The sectional meet will take place May 13. The top two individuals at each of the state’s three sectional meets and two at-large competitors will qualify for state. Being one of those eight is definitely in McPherson’s sights.
“I would love to make it to state — and go with the team,” McPherson said. “I would love to jump and get a new PR: 5-0 or 5-2 is what I’m aiming for this season. But even if I don’t hit as high as I would like to, I’d like to just stay consistent.”
Why LMU?
McPherson said she chose LMU because “it felt like home.”
“Both of my parents graduated from LMU, so they’re alumni,” she explained.
“They have a good exercise science program there, and that’s what I want to go into for my academics,” she added.
She said the coaches for both basketball and track “were so welcoming.”
“They’re very successful up there, and they’re continuing to grow. It just felt like where I needed to be. It felt like home,” said McPherson, who won’t be alone in making the trek from Hawkins County to Harrogate. In December, Lady Falcons’ track teammates Taylor Castle and Sara Winegar both signed to compete collegiately for the Railsplitters.
“I always want to be the best I can be, and I use that to rise above any challenges that come my way. That’s kind of what got me here — and I’m very thankful to be here,” McPherson said.
