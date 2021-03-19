ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee senior Destiny Jarnigan gets to start the next phase of her life while continuing to do something she loves.
Tuesday evening, Jarnigan signed a letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Southwest Virginia Community College.
“I just love basketball and I don’t want to stop,” said Jarnigan, who’s looking forward to the next step. “I’m feeling excited, a little nervous, but excited. I went on a visit back in October. I had been to a couple of different schools, but I just fell in love with this school and I liked the coach and the team. So, I was like, ‘I think this is where I’m meant to be.’”
Southwest Virginia Community College is located 37 miles northeast of Abingdon in Cedar Bluff, Va.
“It’s absolutely beautiful up there,” Jarnigan said. “It has a small-town feel, kind of like here, but it’s still kind of different. The coach kept messaging me all the time trying to convince me to go. I liked that. He was persistent. They seem to have a good program and good morals.”
Thad Lambert, Southwest Virginia Community College basketball coach, is happy about the new addition.
“First of all, we just like how good of a person she is,” Lambert said. “She’s a good kid and a good student. She comes from a great family. That was the biggest thing, then her work ethic. She’s a really hard worker. I think she’s going to come in and be a great addition to our college.
“She’s going to be a top-notch student. With her work ethic, we think that she can come in and help us on the basketball end. She can probably play immediately next year. We’re expecting big things from her,” Lambert said.
“Once she comes and moves in in August and is able to devote hours and hours a day every day to basketball, I think she has a lot of untapped potential still yet. I think she’s going to be a really good college player with her length and size and the way she shoots. We’re excited about her,” said Lambert, who sees where she’ll fit in the lineup.
“Probably the 3 or 4. We usually play four guards and a post in our system most of the time. We think she can play the 3 or 4 for us and have good success,” Lambert said.
Jason Lawson, Jarnigan’s head coach at Cherokee, thinks so, too.
“She’s kind of had to play in between positions for us, kind of a forward but has got the ball-handling skills of a guard,” Lawson said. “We were able to create some mismatches with her. I’m definitely going to miss that, being able to have that option.
“Offensively, she created all kinds of different opportunities where we could do some pick-and-pops and kick out to her because she’s really good at shooting the three-pointer. A lot of times, her match-up wouldn’t come out and guard her, giving us a lot of looks. She’s pretty good when she gets her feet set. It’s a high-percentage shot for her. She spent a lot of time working on it. She was just able to continually improve each year. That’s something that’s definitely a testament to her great work ethic and her dedication to the sport,” Lawson said.
“She improved every season and kind of brought more to the table. This year she was really dominant on the boards and creating second-chance opportunities. She played a really big part in our defensive strategy, being able to flex out on the wing with her length and still cover down in the post area,” said Lawson, who sees no problems with Jarnigan adjusting to the next level.
“It’s like anything else, when you step up, the speed increases a little bit, the pace of play is a little bit more, the physicality of it is a little bit more intense, but I think that she’ll prepare herself,” Lawson said. “She’ll be ready to step in when her number is called and definitely make a good impact.”
Lawson said Jarnigan was a valuable member of the Lady Chiefs program.
“She’s had a really good career here for us. She’s contributed all four years on the varsity level. She has a great work ethic. You won’t find anybody that will out-work her. She’s usually the first one in the gym, the last one out. I have to run her out. She’s really dedicated to the cause,” Lawson said, adding that her contributions weren’t just on the court.
“She’s been a really good leader for our program over the last couple of years, teaching the young girls a lot of ways we try to do things, helping out some of the other ones with plays and stuff like that,” Lawson said.
“She’s just going to be one of those kids that’s hard to replace with all the intangibles that she brings to the table, plus being a really good basketball player on top of that. It’s been a lot of fun having her in the program. I hope she’s enjoyed it as much as we’ve enjoyed having her and watching her develop through the years and watch her game excel and improve at different levels in different things,” he said.
Jarnigan, who first started playing basketball at the Parks and Rec for the Purple Magic when she was six years old, said Cherokee basketball memories will stay with her.
“I’m definitely going to remember playing basketball and all the games,” she said. “I’m definitely not going to forget the Volunteer game this year and the Tennessee High game this year.”
Jarnigan said another extra-curricular activity will remain in her memory bank, as well.
“I’m not going to forget the yearbook staff,” she said. “I’m on the yearbook staff. I absolutely love them and I’m not going to forget that.”
Those times should prove beneficial in the future.
“We have to meet deadlines and we actually just finished our book this past week. We manage a lot of money and deal with a lot of people. I’m more of a design and technical-type person. It’s been amazing. It’s been fun. It’s like a family. We have a good time. It’s hard, but we have a great time,” said Jarnigan, who has her two-year program at Southwest Virginia Community College lined up.
“I plan on majoring in English so that I can either do journalism or teach, because I want to teach high school so I can coach one day,” she said. “I plan to get all of my classes out of the way so that I can transfer, and maybe play basketball after that. I don’t know yet. I want to teach eventually and coach somewhere.”
One of Jarnigan’s travel ball teammates, Volunteer senior point guard Atlee Dean, plans to sign with Southwest on March 31.
“I’m excited about that,” Jarnigan said. “We played in a TNT league together. I absolutely love playing with her. She’s a great point guard. We’re planning on rooming together. That sealed the deal for me.”
The daughter of Kim and Jamie Jarnigan, Destiny has a 14-year-old sister, Kylie, who plays for Hancock County. Destiny said people who have impacted her life are “definitely my family and my coaches and my teammates.”
Lawson said the impact was mutual.
“We just wish her all the best as she moves forward,” he said. “We’re definitely going to miss her in our program as we miss all of our kids. You spend so much time with them, you get attached to them. They become just like family. We’re glad she’s getting an opportunity to not only play basketball but get a college education and use it to her advantage. I know she’ll do big, bright things in the future.”