League volleyball

The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registration for its 2023 Outdoor Volleyball League.

 CITY OF KINGSPORT

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registration for its 2023 Outdoor Volleyball League. Leagues offered include: 12U Youth Triples, 13/14U Youth Triples, Women’s Triples, Men’s Doubles, Co-ed Doubles, Co-ed Quads and Senior Co-ed Quads (50+). Visit www.kingsporttn.gov and select the “CivicRec” link, then search for “volleyball” to register. The deadline to register is May 19. The youth age determination date is July 1, 2022. Registration cost is $30 for doubles, $45 for triples and $60 for quads. There is a $2 non-resident fee for anyone who lives outside the city limits. The 2023 season begins the week of May 30. All games will be played at Legion Field (next to the Civic Auditorium) on Fort Henry Drive. To learn more, call 423-229-9460 or email debbiecutshall@kingsporttn.gov.

Trending Recipe Videos



 