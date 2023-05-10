KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registration for its 2023 Outdoor Volleyball League. Leagues offered include: 12U Youth Triples, 13/14U Youth Triples, Women’s Triples, Men’s Doubles, Co-ed Doubles, Co-ed Quads and Senior Co-ed Quads (50+). Visit www.kingsporttn.gov and select the “CivicRec” link, then search for “volleyball” to register. The deadline to register is May 19. The youth age determination date is July 1, 2022. Registration cost is $30 for doubles, $45 for triples and $60 for quads. There is a $2 non-resident fee for anyone who lives outside the city limits. The 2023 season begins the week of May 30. All games will be played at Legion Field (next to the Civic Auditorium) on Fort Henry Drive. To learn more, call 423-229-9460 or email debbiecutshall@kingsporttn.gov.
Gene ‘Pappy’ Thompson Award nominees announced
Two student-athletes from Hawkins County are among the 29 nominees for the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award for Excellence, which recognizes an area student-athlete who exhibits exemplary athletic skills, but also excels in the classroom and gives of his or her time in community service. The Hawkins nominees are Amelia Metz from Cherokee and Evan Glass from Volunteer. High schools in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were invited to nominate one senior for the award. From that list, five finalists will be selected and profiled beginning May 15. From those, one winner will be selected. The winner will be featured in the Sunday, May 21, edition of the Bristol newspaper.