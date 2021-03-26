ROGERSVILLE – Like all other sports last March, the Cherokee track team was shut down as it barely got started. One year later, they are looking ahead to a season once again, albeit with a new perspective.
“We were cut short last year,” said Cherokee track coach Chad Laster. “I was looking on the Twitter timeline and noticed that our last practice session of 2020 was on Friday, March 13. It’s unbelievable to think what all our kids have gone through in 12 months.
“But here they are, back out here, back outside practicing, competing and getting after it once again. I think that’s part of the extra numbers that we have this year,” Laster said.
The coach has a lot to work with this year.
“We’ve got a few more out this season, a lot of young faces,” Laster said. “We’ve got 14 freshmen, 13 sophomores, 11 juniors and only a couple of seniors. But, we have a lot to work with this year and the years ahead.
“A lot of our kids this year are multi-sport athletes. We’ve got kids on the track team this year that play football, cross country, basketball, swimming, cheerleading, volleyball, soccer, and some of them do a lot of weight lifting,” Laster said.
“So, it’s really a community effort of the athletic department, because these kids are getting trained by a lot of different people all throughout the year. So, when they come here in track, they’re usually in good shape, they’re ready to roll and have some fun. All the coaches here do a good job of getting the kids in shape during the season – and out of season in those sports. I’m thankful for all of them,” said Laster, whose assistant coach, Aaron Kenner, handles the throwers, including one who remains on her way to her third straight state track meet.
“One of our seniors returning is Katie Biggs,” Laster said. “She’s a two-time, all-state discus thrower in her ninth- and tenth-grade years. Her eleventh-grade year was cut short by the COVID pandemic, so she is definitely looking to make a strong finish to her high school career.
“Next to her we have a sophomore discus thrower, Amelia Metz, whose freshman campaign was cut short last year,” Laster said.
Metz was the back-to-back TMSSAA state champion in the discus as a seventh- and eighth-grader before losing her ninth-grade season to COVID. It didn’t seem to phase her development, however. In Cherokee’s first meet on March 16, Metz finished one inch behind Biggs in the discus – 107-04 to 107-03.
“They’re both doing extremely well right now throwing the discus,” Laster said. “I think they’ll both have a huge year as we go into our last year in Section 1, large classification.
“We’ve got several throwers out there this year on the guys’ side. Dalton Pearson is starting to come on at shot put quite a bit. It looks like he will be hitting over the 40-foot mark. We’ve got a couple of pretty good runners and throwers that are also participating in baseball.
“Colby Barton and Tater Haun come over and practice with us when they’re able. Whenever they don’t have a baseball game, they’ll come over and run a track meet with us. They both are speedsters. Colby has a lot of strength. I work a lot on football speed with those guys, on getting off the line quick. I try to recognize what each of our athletes are doing in other sports and find drills that cross over and are going to help them,” Laster said.
Leading the track side of things is a conference champion who accomplished something never before achieved in the 41-year history of Cherokee High School.
“Henry Brooks is this year’s champion in cross country,” Laster said. “He’s continuing to work very hard. I think his times will continue to improve. I think that he’s going to do very well in several meets this season.”
Although Brooks qualified for the state cross country meet earlier this year, it was overshadowed by another of the junior’s accomplishments.
“If you could look in the dictionary and find the definition for student-athlete, you’d see Henry Brooks’ face and name,” Laster said. “It’s not every day you see somebody score a perfect 36 on the ACT. In fact, he’s the only one we’ve ever had in the 41 years at Cherokee High School to my understanding.
“So along with his dedication and work ethic, he’s the total package as a student-athlete. Any school would be lucky to have him at the collegiate level. I’ve seen some letters come in from time to time for Henry. He’s certainly going to be weighing his options over the next year as he considers where it is he would like to go. The 36 on the ACT certainly opens up a lot of academic options for you. We’re super-proud of him because that’s an extreme accomplishment to do such a thing,” said Laster.
Like Harper Russell before him, Brooks is someone you see running at the school or around town all the time. Brooks is like that tractor you see already plowing the field as you’re on your way to work in the morning and that you see still plowing that evening on your way home.
“He’s somebody who, on the athletic side, is a good leader by example,” Laster said. “He doesn’t lead by saying things to the others. He leads by example, by just showing up and putting the work in. That gets noticed by everybody. It doesn’t matter if it’s raining outside or snowing outside. He’s getting his workout in,” Laster said.
“Right now, we’ve got a fun distance crew working together. Several of those guys work together in cross country. There’s about seven of them who come out here and run every single day together,” said Laster, whose girls team features two top performers, as well.
“I’ve got my returning distance runner standouts Landry Russell and Neyla Price coming back,” he said. Price won the 800 in the March 16 meet by more than 15 seconds.
“We have a returning mid-distance runner who’s turning over to some of the spring races,” Laster said. “Atley Antrican has been coming on in the sprint races pretty well lately and turning on the speed. We’ve seen some things out of her we’ve not seen before in the shorter races.
“She’s been typically considered more of a distance runner but she’s got some sprint speed on her, as well, and she’s been working really hard at that. She’s certainly capable of getting in on the relays,” Laster said.
“We have several speedsters who are younger on the boys side and girls side. We’ve got a good mix who I think are going to grow into track and field athletes this season and the next. We’ve got enough kids that we’re working on some relays and also working on the sprints and all the field events,” Laster said.
“Preston McNally is a speedster for us. He’s got several young guys to go with him on these relays this year, such as Logan Johnson. He’s another speedster when it comes to the 100, 200 and 400 races. He is very competitive. Logan and McNally both have a competitor’s spirit and will to win. If it’s a close race, they’re both guys you can trust to give you 110 percent to the finish line to get that extra tenth of a second they need to win the race,” Laster said.
“Logan’s got some afterburners on him on the long sprints. He showed that he was capable in middle school in running a good 400. He’s also capable of running a really good 200. We have several from those all-state teams from a couple years ago. Conner Mowell and Joe Henley have been coming along in the high jump. Both of those guys will be point-scorers in that event this season,” Laster said.
“We’ve got several freshmen out this year on the girls’ side. Last year, we only had one sprinter, Olivia Spence. This year we have at least eight girls who are sprinters. A few of our top sprinters right now are Ava Morgan, Anna and Emma Houck, Lillian Henley and Sophie Weems, all freshmen to go along with Olivia Spence returning for her sophomore season. So we’ve got several speedsters out there who will be able to run some relays for us and have fun doing that,” he said.
“We also have one other freshman, Chloe Eidson, who’s been working on the jumps. She does a lot of competitive cheerleading. All those years of work created a lot of good strength for her. She’s going to be doing high jump and also hurdles with Sophie Weems.
“The Houck twins are pretty versatile. They’re doing many sports throughout the school year. In spring, in the sport of track and field, they’ve shown they’re capable of doing a lot of different events. Throughout this freshman season, we’re going to try them out in some different areas, see what they can progress the best at, and see if we can stay healthy and maybe even look at pentathlon down the road,” said Laster.
The coronavirus issue remains a threat to affect sports one year later.
“The quarantine bug has hit us in track and field just as it had in fall and winter sports,” Laster remarked. “I had two that recently got quarantined. They’re required to stay out a certain number of days. As a result, we had to switch up our relays and individual events in our first meet. It really throws a wrench in what it is we’re trying to do from week to week.
“Being quarantined doesn’t mean they have it, it just means they’ve been identified as a close contact with somebody. As a result, under the TSSAA rules, which are based on CDC guidelines, they have to quarantine for a certain number of days before they can come back,” Laster said.
“We’ve seen this all year long with the various sports and the spring sports are no different. It’s hitting us just the same. We have to reconfigure what we do and go from there,” Laster said.
“A lot of these young kids are going to come in this year and hopefully experience a full season against a lot of tough teams. I’m going to continue to encourage them to stay the course. Some of them haven’t seen the speed that they’re going to see throughout the season. Sometimes that can be tough to deal with mentally,” he said.
“This is why sports psychology is so important. You’ve got to tell them to focus on what they can do. Don’t focus on your placement. Focus on your time and improving yourself. We want to see all of them back out here next year,” Laster said.
Next year, Cherokee track will have a different look for the first time in school history.
“We are switching conferences for the first time in four decades in the sport of track and field,” Laster said. “We’ve stayed the course in the old IMAC conference for 40 years, but we will be switching over to a new conference next season.
“It will be the same conference as basketball, baseball and softball. This will include Greeneville, Cherokee, Cocke County, Claiborne County and Grainger County, five schools. All of these schools will be in Classification 2A. We won’t be in a conference any longer with schools that are classified higher than us,” Laster said.
“This also will be the case in the sectional meet at the end of the year. We’ll also have a sectional meet with many schools that are much smaller. We will no longer see schools in our sectional next season such as the large schools from the Tri-Cities and the Knoxville area. So that will provide many opportunities for our athletes by competing against schools our own size,” Laster said.
“In 2022, there will be three distinct championships: A, AA and AAA. We will be competing in AA. One of the changes that will take place in the sectional next year is we will no longer be taking our top four to the state championship because we will only have three sections: the west, the middle and the east.
“That means we’ll take the top two from each section and then the next best two from across the state. So essentially, our classification will have eight competitors at the state meet in each event, while Class AAA will continue to have 16,” Laster said.
So, it won’t necessarily be easier to make it to the state tournament because there will be half has many berths available.
“Our new section, although we will be competing with schools our own size, will actually be the largest sectional, regardless of the classification,” Laster said. “We will have more than 30 schools in our sectional next year. So it certainly won’t be making things any easier.
“But there will be lots of adjustments that we need to make, how to strategize where we place people because we’re going to see some competition that we are not used to seeing. We have a few schools coming up from the Chattanooga area that will be participating in our sectional next season, as well.
“So, lots of new things. I hope that this season will provide all of our young athletes a chance to grow and mature because we have some of the top competition in this current section. I think it will better prepare them for what they’re going to be up against next season,” Laster said.
“Lots of changes, but we’re going to try to get through all of this season. So many kids were under different types of quarantine over the past 12 months off and on again and again. I think many of them are ready to get out and do something. They want to be outdoors. We are an outdoors sport. It probably seemed very appealing to some of them. Hopefully, they’ll stick with it year after year and stay with us. We sure want to keep them all and have fun,” he said.