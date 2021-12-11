ROGERSVILLE – The Cherokee Chiefs boys junior varsity basketball team exacted some revenge Thursday night with a 49-37 victory over the visiting Clinch Wildcats, to whom they had lost to, 44-42, a week earlier at Clinch.
“I think really it’s us growing up every time we go out,” said Cherokee JV coach Aaron Carter. “Our biggest thing is try to get more out of what you did last time. We took care of the ball better this time. We didn’t have as many empty possessions. We’ve got guys who are playing their roles better than they have in the past.”
Runs of 8-0 and 5-0 gave the Chiefs a 13-3 lead with 1:26 to go in the first quarter, only to see the Wildcats claw back in it – a trend that would continue throughout the game. A drive by Rayce Johnson and two drives by Hunter Smith cut the lead to 13-9 with 6:46 to go in the second quarter.
Cherokee then answered with an 11-2 run to go up 24-11 with 2:52 left in the half.
“That was the main difference,” between the two games against Cherokee, Clinch coach Josh Bowlin said. “We’ve been in about a three-game slump. We had too many possessions where we can’t score.
“We’re running three or four minutes off the clock and not scoring a point. That’s hard in high school basketball. It’s hard to keep up, especially playing a good team,” Bowlin said.
“We will have a good defensive possession or a good offensive possession, and then we’ll turn around and have a bad defensive possession. We’ll not get a hand up or not get to the right spot and they’ll knock down a shot. You can see our team deflate,” Bowlin said.
Two free throws by Johnson and a three-point play by Joe Lyons cut the lead to 24-16 at the break.
Joe Henley nailed a three to start the second-half scoring and extend Cherokee’s lead to 27-16, only to see Clinch answer with a 6-0 run, including a putback and three by freshman Ethan Cobb, the Wildcats’s hero in the teams’ first matchup.
Matching threes by the Chiefs Colton McLain and Lyons made it 30-25, Cherokee, at the 3:48 mark of the third period. Smith then hit two free throws to close the gap to three, 30-27, with 2:11 left in the third.
But the Chiefs upped their defensive intensity to spark a 6-0 run to go back in front by nine, 36-27.
“The press really made a big difference for us,” Carter said. “Just a little bit of ball pressure is going to make a difference, and how active we are in our zone. I don’t like our man-to-man, as much. But the zone we’re running, we’re just active in it and we did a really good job with that.”
A baseline drive by Koby Seals and free throw by Smith cut the gap to 36-30 to end the third period, but the Wildcats could get no closer in the fourth.
“We’ve got to get better on that stuff, but I think it’s mostly from inexperience, just not being in that situation,” Bowlin said. “I think we will get there, it will just take us a little bit of time.
“The one biggest thing that I’ve been preaching all year is don’t give up. Don’t quit on me. I won’t quit on you, don’t quit on me. It was a fight and that’s what I like. They’re a good group of kids,” Bowlin said.
Smith led Clinch with 13. Lyons had nine, Johnson six and Cobb four.
McLain led Cherokee with 14. He had two of Cherokee’s six three-pointers. Bryce Elliott scored 12 and gave Clinch fits on the inside.
“Bryce has played really well the last week,” Carter said. “He’ll have spurts. He had a couple of games where he just went out there and he’s done really well since coming back. He gets in the gym a lot. He’s shooting off the gun. As he gets older and gets more confidence, he’s going to get better.”
Parker Travis added 10 and Henley scored seven. Along with Elliott’s 12, Elisha Jones’ three, and Bryson Horner’s one, the Bulls Gap Brigade scored 33 of Cherokee’s 49 points.
Carter said the game wasn’t necessarily about payback for Clinch’s Dec. 2 win.
“We’ve been punched in the mouth so much early on – varsity, JV, everybody – so anytime you come out and play and get chance to get a win, it feels good,” Carter said. “It doesn’t matter who it’s against.
“Over there, we jumped out big, they tied it, we go down, and we have about seven empty possessions whether it’s missed layups, turnovers,” Carter said. “Josh has those guys playing great. They play super hard.
“So, that’s what I challenged our guys to do. You’ve got to match up physicality and match their effort. Because if you don’t, you’re going to get punched in the mouth. We did that a little bit tonight. We’d get up by 12, 13 and then we’d sub, and those guys wouldn’t match the intensity, and they’d cut it back to six. We’ve got to work on getting better and just keeping our intensity,” Carter said.