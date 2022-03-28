ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee continues to swing the big bats in the early going of the 2022 baseball season.
Cole Putnal and Devan Carpenter blasted grand slams, while Putnal added another round-tripper with seven RBIs as the Chiefs battered South Greene, 21-2, Thursday at the Reservation.
The Chiefs banged out 18 hits, led by Aiden Webb’s three as 12 different Cherokee batters collected at least one hit in the game.
Cherokee started the barrage with 14 runs in the first inning. Parker Bailey and Webb led off the game with singles. After Carpenter drew a one-out walk, Putnal jacked the first pitch for a grand slam over the centerfield fence.
Brady Leroy and Isaac Williams followed with back-to-back doubles to make it 5-0.
Will Price walked and Blake Adkins singled to load the bases. After Bailey popped out, Webb singled in two for a 7-0 lead. Matt Newton walked to load the bases, setting the stage for Carpenter’s slam, a blast to left on a 2-0 pitch that increased the Cherokee lead to 11-0.
The Chiefs then manufactured a couple of runs. Putnal reached on an error and Leroy was hit by a pitch. Williams walked to load the bases. Price and Adkins then drew walks to plate two more runs and a 13-0 lead.
Bailey then singled to left to score Williams and the 14-0 lead.
Carpenter, who started on the mound for Cherokee, allowed one run in three innings on three hits, while walking five and striking out four. Keaton Lawson pitched two innings in relief, allowing one run on four hits.
The Chiefs increased their lead in the second to 20-1. Newton hit a lead-off double and went to third on a Carpenter single. Putnal then homered to centerfield to score Newton and Carpenter for a 17-1 lead.
Webb and SJ Ries added run-scoring singles and Bryce Elliott walked in a run for Cherokee, which improved to 5-1 on the season heading into Spring Break.
The Chiefs were scheduled to play a home-and-away series with Greeneville Monday and Tuesday. (Results not available at press time.)