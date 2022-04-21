ROGERSVILLE – Kennedy Dishner pitched a two-hitter and smashed a two-run home run to lead Cherokee to a 12-2, run-rule victory over Happy Valley Wednesday at the Ladies Reservation.
“Pitching and defense was the name of the game today,” said Cherokee softball coach Kevin Helton. “Kennedy Dishner threw a two-hitter, threw the ball well. We finally got the bats going in the later innings and the young kids hit the ball well.”
The Lady Chiefs maximized their baserunners in the early going, scoring three in the first. Kaylee Cinnamon drew a one-out walk then scored on Bailee Hamilton’s double to left-center. A bloop single by Dishner put runners at the corners.
Cierra Bloomer was inserted as courtesy runner for Dishner and stole second. Happy Valley starter Laura Rice then threw a wild pitch, allowing Hamilton to score and Bloomer to move to third. Rice struck out Hannah Bates for the second out, but threw a wild pitch to Chloe Bradley, allowing Bloomer to scamper home for a 3-0 Cherokee lead.
The Lady Chiefs added a run in the second. Jada Davis beat out an infield single, stole second, then went to third on a pop-up by Racheal Young that dropped between the pitching circle and second base. Davis then aggressively took home on a sacrifice fly by Haley Vigil caught by Happy Valley shortstop Reagan Street right behind third base.
“We ran the bases well,” Helton said. “We took a little bit of advantage on some steals and taking some runs. We didn’t get the bats going early, but we did just fine.”
Meanwhile, Dishner mowed down the first nine Happy Valley batters she faced.
The Lady Chiefs picked up a run in their half of the third when Bates reached on an infield single. Courtesy runner Campbell Owen stole second then came home when Bradley’s fly to centerfield was botched as Happy Valley’s centerfielder, Aleah Grindstaff, and leftfielder, Juley Nieminski, lightly collided to put Cherokee up, 5-0.
The Lady Warriors came through finally in the fourth. Rice led off with an infield single and scored on Grindstaff’s line-double to left-center. Grindstaff moved to third on a ground-out to Dishner by Street, then scored on Maddie Lingerfelt’s ground-out to Vigil at short, closing the gap to 5-2.
Cherokee got the two runs back in the bottom half of the inning. Young reached on a one-out bunt-single, then stole second. Vigil then dropped a bloop single into shallow center. Grindstaff overthrew Happy Valley third baseman Lingerfelt trying to nail Young, who was running on the play, and the ball sailed over Lingerfelt’s head and out of the fence near the Cherokee dugout.
Young was awarded home and Vigil second on the play. Vigil then scored on yet another bloop single, this one by Hamilton that increased Cherokee’s lead to 7-2.
Helton credited Happy Valley coach Morgan Patterson, a former standout pitcher at Volunteer, for Rice’s success in limiting Cherokee’s bats to mostly dinks and bloops in the early going.
“You’re facing Morgan Marshall Patterson, a pitcher from Volunteer High School, who knows how to pitch, knew how to pitch us,” Helton said. “They played us left-centerfield, threw us away, kept us off-stride and threw the ball really well. I’m really proud of that young lady.”
After the Cherokee bats were quieted in the fifth by Rice, they broke through in the bottom of the sixth for five runs on five hits, the big one a two-run home run by Dishner over the leftfield fence. That increased the Lady Chiefs’ lead from 8-2 to 10-2.
Davis and Young added RBI-singles to make it 12-2 and end the game one inning early with the 10-run rule, a satisfying victory for the Lady Chiefs, who will embark to Greeneville for the town’s famous, annual, three-day softball-fest.
“We’ll go out this weekend to the Tiny Day Tournament,” Helton said. “It’s a bigtime tournament. We go in Friday night (to Rotary Field) at 5:45 against Morristown West, turn right around and play Unicoi at 7 o’clock. Go back Saturday at 12:30 (p.m.) against Sullivan East (at Old Field) and then 2:45 (p.m.) against Morristown East (at Hal Henard 1 Field).”
Results the first two days will determine seedings and matchups for Sunday’s final day of action. Those (top five) games will be at Legion at 1 p.m., 2:15, 3:30 and 4:45. The (next five) games will be played at the same time at Old Field.
The Tiny Day Tournament provides a small respite from district play while allowing teams to continue to get softball action in the books before postseason play starts in a couple of weeks. Cherokee is 8-4 overall and 5-2 in District 2-3A.
“We’ve got one conference game left,” Helton said. “It doesn’t make any difference, but we’re going to Claiborne County to win. We’re going this weekend to try to win at Tiny Day the best we can. I hope we get some quality at-bats and quality pitching and keep this defense rolling.”
Volunteer also plays in the tournament, opening Friday at Hal Henard 2 Field with a 4:30 p.m. game against South Greene, then back at 8:15 p.m. against Claiborne. The Lady Falcons return Saturday with two games at Hal Henard 2 Field: against North Greene at 11 a.m. and West Ridge at 1:30 p.m.