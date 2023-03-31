ROGERSVILLE — The battle of Hawkins County lived up to its billing as a rivalry game on the soccer field Monday night. Unfortunately, by the time it was over, it was more about red and yellow than orange and blue or red and black.
The spirited contest ended as 10 versus 10 following a host of yellow and red cards and included a more than five-minute delay in the second half to sort out a flagrant penalty that sent tempers soaring on both sides.
In the end, the Falcons walked away with a 7-1 nonconference win to remain unbeaten.
“We played unselfish soccer in the first half, to get it up to 4-nothing, and I pulled the starters out for the last 20,” said Volunteer coach Jeff Lukens. “In the second half, emotions started to prevail. Instead of playing inside-out soccer and distributing the ball out and then in, it was just up the middle, up the middle, up the middle.”
The Falcons jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half. The only thing more common than penalties was the pressure on Cherokee goalkeeper Collin Fugate. The Falcons played the better part of both halves on the attack, and the freshmen keeper withstood a barrage of shots on goal with several stellar saves on the night.
“He had some great saves, especially in the first half,” Jeff Lukens said.
Sophomore Cameron Cox once again led Volunteer with four goals on the night. Ethan Lukens added two goals and an assist. Peyton Castle netted the other goal for Volunteer (3-0). Evan Wilder had two assists and Evan Lukens one for Volunteer.
Sophomore Austin Roberts scored the lone goal for the Chiefs late in the second half.
Volunteer sophomore Jackson McLain was in goal for the win. He benefited from strong backline play with Nolan Amyx, Aiden Nelms and Cole Johnson leading the way.
During the preseason, Volunteer’s players and coaches said the team — made up largely of freshmen and sophomores — would need to do two things to be successful: improve the passing game and find a way to replace production lost by the graduation of last year’s leading scorer.
Through three games, it appears they’re finding success on both fronts.
The Falcons have outscored opponents 20-3. Cox has 14 goals in three games. Five different players have scored, and six have assists to their credit.
“I’m just trying to work all 23 of them into every game, when I can,” Jeff Lukens said. “We won’t always be able to do that, but this was a good game for that.”
The Falcons will jump into conference action on Tuesday, April 4, when they host Unicoi County at 6 p.m. The Chiefs travel to Unicoi County on April 6.