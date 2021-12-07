ROGERSVILLE – The Rogersville Middle School Warriors got a big win Tuesday night over the visiting Rogersville City School Warriors by the score of 45-20.
RMS started out slow and had some trouble with the RCS pressing defense. RCS led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter.
RMS took the lead midway of the second quarter on Elijah Carmack’s three-pointer, making the score 12-9 RMS. The home team turned up their defense, holding RCS to only two points in the period and lead 19-11 at halftime.
RMS pulled away in the third quarter and held RCS to only four points.
In the fourth quarter Carmack completed a four point play. Carmack finished with 28 points for the RMS Warriors.
Braxton Markham had nine and Gavin Lawson had four points. Tyler Wolfe and Dillon Williams each had two points.
Lofton Hayes and Brayden Haun each had five points for RCS. Adam Phipps had three points and Zach Voiles, Rowe Fletcher, and Eli Boyd each had two points while Matt Carpenter had one point for RCS.