The Volunteer Falcons overcame a sluggish first half to come from behind and beat Morristown West 59-55 in a nonconference game Tuesday night.
Andrew Knittel scored 23 points to lead the Falcons (16-8). Joltin Harrison added 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and had four rebounds and two assists. Cason Christian had eight rebounds. Bradin Minton chipped in six points, four assists and four rebounds.
Volunteer fell behind early and trailed 17-7 at the end of the first quarter and 33-21 at the half. The Falcons came out of the locker room and held the Trojans to just four points in the third to take a 42-37 lead into the final stanza. Knittel hit 7 of 9 from the line in the fourth quarter.
Bereket Evans led Morristown West (11-12) with 23 points, including four 3-pointers.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Trojans (14-9) picked up a 67-36 nonconference win over the Lady Falcons (6-17).
The Falcons return to conference play for their next two games.
The defending state champion Greene Devils jumped out to a 28-1 lead and never looked back en route to an 82-38 District 2-3A win over the Chiefs.
Cherokee showed some life in the second period, reeling off 21 points. Greeneville shut things down in the second half, outscoring the Chiefs 34-16 down the stretch.
The Greene Devils (15-10, 6-0) hit 10 3-pointers in the game. Adjaytay Dabbs led all scorers with 18 points. Trey Thompson added 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Greeneville.
Will Price led Cherokee with 12 points. Colten McLain added 10.
Greeneville (18-6, 6-0), ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Class 3A poll this week, jumped out to a 15-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 71-23 win over Cherokee in District 2-3A play.
The Lady Chiefs (11-13, 2-5) had 27 turnovers in the game and shot just 3 of 17 from the field.
Tambryn Ellenburg led Greeneville with 19 points. Anna Shaw added 15.
Ava Morgan led the Lady Chiefs with 8 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Macy McDavid added 5, including one 3-pointer, and Kodi Henson 4.
