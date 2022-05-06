ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee bashed four home runs and Devan Carpenter held Volunteer to a single run as the Chiefs took an 11-1, run-rule win over the Falcons Tuesday at the Reservation, Cherokee’s eighth victory in a row.
Brady Leroy homered in the first inning to give Cherokee the early 1-0 lead.
The Chiefs added three in the second on a two-run single by Aidan Webb, on which Logan Brewer also scored on an error for the 4-0 Cherokee lead.
Volunteer got on the board in the third on an RBI-single by Ethan Smith.
The Chiefs responded with three in the bottom half of the inning. Two scored on an error on a pop-up. Parker Bailey added a run-scoring single for a 7-1 Cherokee lead.
Cherokee added three more in the fourth on solo home runs by Leroy, Matt Newton and Will Price.
The Chiefs ended the game in the fifth. Brewer walked, Webb singled and Leroy was walked intentionally. Cole Putnal then drew a walk to score Brewer and end the game with the 10-run rule.
Carpenter allowed two hits and three walks over four innings and one run. Volunteer starter Colby Lawson took the loss, allowing five hits, three walks, six runs – four earned, with two strikeouts in two innings.
Webb, Leroy, Putnal and Price had two hits apiece for Cherokee.
On this page are photos from Cherokee’s 22-4 victory over Austin East last Saturday, April 30, taken by Bobby Vaughn. Senior Night photos will run at a later date.
CORRECTION: Cherokee banged out 21 hits and scored 39 runs in what was a doubleheader sweep of Hancock County April 28 in Sneedville, erroneously reported previously as a 39-3 victory.
Cole Putnal was 4-for-4 in the doubleheader with 4 runs scored and 6 RBIs.