ROGERSVILLE — The 7th annual Amis Mill 10K road race will take place this Saturday at the historic site of the Amis Mill Eatery near Rogersville.
This race, which starts at 8 a.m., has quickly become a favorite as runners rave about the spectacular scenic venue and the post-race gourmet breakfast buffet. The out-and-back USATF certified course starts and finishes at the Amis Mill Eatery overlooking the Big Creek Falls at Amis Dam.
The race is part of the Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville Attorney Mark Skelton and is also included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition.
Registration will begin at the Amis Mill Pavilion at 7 a.m. Runners of all ages and abilities are invited to participate. However, the course time limit is 1 hour and 30 minutes.
A full breakfast buffet by the Amis Mill Eatery will be enjoyed by runners at the post-race celebration at the Amis Mill Pavilion.
Male and female awards will be presented for the top overall, top masters (40+), top grandmasters (50+), and top senior grandmasters (60+). In addition, male and female awards will be presented for the top three in five-year age group categories. All participants will receive a commemorative shirt.
The sponsors for the 2022 Amis Mill 10K include the Amis Mill Eatery, Rural Health Services Consortium Inc., Law Office of Mark A. Skelton, and R. Douglas Strickland M.D. of Gastroenterology Associates in Kingsport.
Another upcoming event presented by Skelton Law Racing is the Laurel Run Ascent 11 mile trail race at Laurel Run Park on September 17.
Since 1999, the award-winning Skelton Law Racing has presented a series of premiere trail and road running events and has always been 100% volunteer.
Interested sponsors, volunteers, and runners for the Skelton Law Racing Series may contact RRCA Certified Race Director Mark Skelton at 423.272.4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.
Race entry forms may be obtained at the Law Office of Mark A. Skelton in Rogersville or online at www.RunTriCities.org.