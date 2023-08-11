Tristen Barnes (15) and Alex Posey (38) race off turn 4 in the Super Street division on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park. Barnes picked up the win.
Chase Dixon (07) and Blayne Harrison (7) race into turn 2 on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park.
Rocky Yates (4) and Kevin Canter (3) race into turn one at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Colby Higgins won his first Late Model race at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park during Morgan-McClure Racing Night.
Chase Dixon picked up his second late model win of the season on Saturday at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park.
Steven Watts picked up his first Pure 4 victory.
Tristen Barnes celebrates his Super Street win in victory lane at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park.
Joey Owens won his fifth Street Stock race of the season.
Kevin Canter was back in victory lane with the Mod 4 win at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park.
Kolton Peckich picked up the win in Bandoleros.
COEBURN, Va. — Tristen Barnes picked up a Super Street win during Morgan-McClure Racing Night on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park.
