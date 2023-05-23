BASS Nation Southeast Regional

Jefferson County will host the 2023 TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Southeast Regional at Douglas Lake from May 24-26.

 Andy Crawford/B.A.S.S.

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Teams from 10 states across the Southeast will converge in East Tennessee this week for the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Southeast Regional at Douglas Lake, and Bassmaster Elite Series pro Skylar Hamilton believes plenty of bass will be caught.

Trending Recipe Videos



 