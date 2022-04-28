CHURCH HILL – Longtime Church Hill sportswriter Jimmy Moore would be happy to know he’s being remembered this weekend in a golf tournament bearing his name.
“We are having a Ryder Cup-style match between Sullivan County and Hawkins County called the ‘Jim Moore Cup,’” said Volunteer golf coach Jim Whalen. “I talked to Patricia, Jeremy, and Marty and asked if we could do this to honor Jim. They were all about it and appreciative.”
The first nine holes is alternate shot, with each hole resetting who goes first.
The second nine holes is best ball (four ball) with each person playing their own ball and the lowest score of each player counting.
The third nine holes is a two-man scramble; each team plays from the same location based on their choice.
Representing Hawkins County are three pairs: Chuck McLain/George Larkins. “The Riverbend Shoals duo hopes to recreate Dr. Murphy magic,” Whalen says.
Also, Caleb Christian/Timmy Wilson. “Nerves of steel as graduates of the Harold Patterson Umpiring School,” Whalen said.
And finally, Lucas Armstong/Jim Whalen. “Cinderella boy + Al Czervik = Home course advantage,” Whalen says.
What, no Mr. and Mrs. Havercamp? (“That’s a peach, hun.”)
Representing Sullivan County are Johnny Cloud/Moe Cloud. “Can this team shake their Hole No. 2 meltdown from last weekend?” Jimmy asks.
Also, Dave Cloud/Euggie Jones. “Dave thinks he is playing on a cross of Kentucky Bluegrass, featherbed bent, and northern California sinsemilla,” Jimmy points out.
This begs the questions: How will the teams relax on the 19th, err, make that, the 28th hole? Cannon ball, cannon ball coming? How about a Fresca?
Finally, Andy Creech/Anthony Richardson complete the Sullivan squad. “Creech brought some saddle soap for Anthony’s back,” Whalen says. “He is gonna ride him like a rented mule.”
Whalen is looking to make this is an annual event.
“We plan on keeping the last Saturday in April as the match day,” Whalen said. “Each year we will switch sites between Hawkins and Sullivan County.
“The home team buys lunch (and it) must be from a local ‘mom & pop’ place. Example: this year’s food is Dairy Cup,” Whalen said.
The 27-hole tournament will have three different formats. “No single play,” Whalen said. “Teams of two.”
Two of the seven rules are to “have fun.” That probably didn’t need to be stated.
There is a 75 percent chance someone says, “Gambling is illegal at Bushwood, and I never slice.”
If there’s a tie after the three rounds, Whalen says it will be settled by “croquet on the driving range; Cloud family rules.”
The winning team keeps the Cup at the clubhouse until next year. Whether it’s treated like the Stanley Cup, time will only tell.
If Jimmy “Al Czervik” Whalen ricochets a tee shot off a ball scrubber, will he feign a broken arm and bring in his own Danny Noonan, Jon Wes Lovelace, or say a veteran ringer, Mike Poe, recently turned loose on area golf courses?
That might be a fractured ulna.
“Jim probably wrote about all the guys playing in the inaugural match at some time,” Whalen said of the late Moore, who passed away June 12, 2020 at the age of 79, a sad day for everyone in the area sports community.
“It sounds kind of small right now, but next year I hope to have eight to 12 on each side,” Whalen said.
“I hope this grows into something that people will love to play in for years to come and it honors my friend Jim.”