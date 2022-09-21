Andrew Smith (on left) competes at IIKA championships.
Eli Markham (left) drops his opponent.
Kelly Markham, Linda Markham, Eli Markham, Tyler Kersey, Andrew Smith, Sierra Setsor and Aurora Smith (child).
Silas Gibson receives Student of the Year Award from Kelly Markham.
Tyler Kersey doing kata.
MANCHESTER — Kelly’s Heroes attended the International Isshin-ryu Karate Association National Championships on Saturday Sept.10 at the Manchester Conference Center In Manchester.
Highlighting the event for Kelly’s Heroes, Eli Markham took first place in the Junior Brown Belt Division and Andrew Smith got first place in the Men’s Orange/Green Belt competition.
Silas Gibson was honored with the Student of the Year Award from Kelly’s Heroes.
Tyler Kersey performed Chinto kata (an advanced kata) as an orange belt.
