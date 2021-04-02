CHURCH HILL – Daniel Boone scored six runs in the final two innings to blow open a tight game in the Lady Blazers’ 9-2 win over Volunteer Tuesday night at Volunteer.
The Lady Blazers scored single runs in the first, second and third innings – two on solo home runs by Makenna Dietz and Kyleigh Bacon.
Volunteer responded in the bottom of the third.
Audrey Evans hit a one-out double and came home on Aliyah Crawley’s home run to left.
But the Lady Blazers, who socked four home runs on the day, scored three runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh inning.
Kayleigh Quisenberry had a two-run single in the sixth. Savannah Jessee and Bacon each drove in runs in the seventh frame.
Maggie Hillman pitched the Lady Blazers to victory. Hillman surrendered two runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking one.
Kadence Bryant was in the pitcher’s circle for Volunteer. The pitcher surrendered seven runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out 11 and walking one.
Volunteer totaled six hits. Evans and Crawley each had two hits for Volunteer.
The Lady Blazers tallied ten hits on the day. Emma Robinette, Bacon, and Dietz each had multiple hits for Lady Blazers. Robinette went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Lady Blazers in hits.
Boone didn’t commit a single error in the field, while Volunteer had just one.