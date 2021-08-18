ROGERSVILLE – The Josh Hensley Era in Cherokee football is set to kick off and the former Chiefs assistant is ready to take the reins.
“I’m really excited about the football team,” said Hensley, who was an assistant under Cody Baugh from 2016-2019 before spending a year as an assistant at Daniel Boone. “I’m very blessed and fortunate to be getting this opportunity to be the coach.”
“They’re working hard. Leadership is taken off for us. I’m really proud of the seniors. I’m really proud of how they’ve pulled this team along. They’ve put their best foot forward and are getting better every day,” Hensley said.
A senior will guide his offense.
“Right now, I think Micah Jones has a leg up in the quarterback position,” Hensley said. “He’s had a really good spring, a really good summer. He’s stepping up as a leader, as well. We’re really proud of his growth and maturity in that area. He’s been in command. He’s had a really good summer. We’re really excited to see what he’s going to bring to the table this year.”
The ground game will be handled by a crew and led by their team captain.
“I think we’re going to be running back by committee,” Hensley said. “We’ve certainly got some guys back there that we have a lot of confidence in totin’ the rock. I think Landon Jackson has kind of pushed himself in the distance to be that number-one back right now.”
“Myself, I just am going to try to help my team the best I can,” said Jackson. “I think we need to be very in-shape. I think we’ve got to execute. I feel really good and confident about the season. We hit the weight room really hard all winter and the offseason.
“Last year, we didn’t really have that big of a family. It just didn’t feel like a unit. I just think the more brotherhood and more family we’ve got, the better we’ll have each other’s backs out here. It’s changed a lot. Hensley is like a second dad to us. We’re all like brothers now, so it’s great,” Jackson said.
Senior receiver/linebacker Matt Newton said the difference in this season’s team and last year’s is “the leadership we have in our seniors. Landon, our captain, is a super-good leader. I think that’s why this year we should do very well.”
“Behind Landon, we’ve got Thomas Hughes, Kalija Sexton, some other guys behind him that are going to get some Friday night reps, as well,” Hensley said, adding that those guys won’t shine without help up front. “The offensive line is the core of our football team. We’ve got a lot of experience, a lot of guys that has had Friday night experience up front.”
Seniors Dalton Pearson (right tackle), Taylor Sharpless (right guard), Thomas Faust (left guard) and Devan Carpenter (left tackle) lead the way with many of those Friday night reps. “All those guys have been starting since they were sophomores,” Hensley said.
“Our offensive line should be really good,” Pearson said. “That should be our strongest group.”
“I think we’re looking pretty good right now,” Sharpless added. “We’ve progressed a lot over the winter, got stronger, got faster. It’s really pretty good right now. I think we’re going to do good. The coaching’s changed. We’re running a new offense, a new defense. Everybody has changed in their own physical way. Everyone’s stronger, faster, understanding plays better. There’s more all-around change. But the offensive line, we stay together like a little family. I think as a team, we all play together and hold each other together.”
Another senior anchors them in the middle.
“Gage Jarnigan had a season taken from him last year because of injury,” Hensley said. “Right now, he’s slated to be our starting center. He’s still in some competition, but he’s had a really good summer. He’s just got to get a couple of things squared away. But we’re really excited about what he brings to the table.
“Thomas Faust brings a lot of size and a lot of athletic ability, as well. He’s a smart kid. He doesn’t make mistakes with assignments and things of that nature. Devan Carpenter is a lefty and he’s a big old boy. He’s had a really good summer. Right now, we’re dialing in his footwork and things with him,” Hensley said.
“I’m really excited to see what kind of season that group is going to have. That’s the group that we’re going to be leaning on. I tell them that all the time. This team’s going to go as far as that group is going to take us. Not to say, we don’t have the athletes or anything like that, but if you want to be good in the game of football, you’re going to have to win the line of scrimmage. And we’re really excited about the five that we have that we’re getting behind right now,” Hensley said.
The Chiefs’ receiving crew has speed and experience.
“Will Price is one of our feature guys on the edge there,” Hensley said. “He’s had a phenomenal winter, spring and summer. He’s a guy that does everything right. He’ll be our slot back. We’re going to do some different things with him, as well.
“The team’s looking pretty good,” Price said. “We’re just more bonded than what we were last year. We like the style of offense better. We can just run more fluently in it.”
“Him and Aiden Webb are our slot backs right now,” Hensley said. “We’ve got some guys to come in right behind them, as well. We’ve got Parker Bailey. He’s a guy that can go inside and out.
“Preston McNally is another guy we’re really excited about. He can do both, but he will primarily be outside just because of his speed, his ability to pull the top off of the defense. We’re really excited about what Preston is going to bring to the table, as well,” Hensley said.
“He’s somebody that when the ball gets in his hands, there’s some electric things that are about to happen. He’s faster than a lot of people. We’re very fortunate to have him and we’re going to try to give it to him as much as we can,” Hensley said.
A guy formerly known for his short-yardage offensive abilities has become a force on defense.
“Brayden Collins has really solidified his role on the defensive side,” Hensley said. “We’re going to get him involved on the offensive side, as well. But he’s been a guy that when he goes, he’s one of the most dominant guys on the defensive side. He’s playing defensive end for us and we’re really excited and happy with the effort and progress that he’s made since we got back.”
Collins is another senior Hensley is counting on, as are his cohorts on the D-line.
“Right now, we have Josh Calhoun. He’s dealing with some injuries right now. He’s a little banged up, but he’ll be fine, I think, for next week. I would say no one’s had a better spring and summer on the defensive line than him. He has been plagued by some injuries the past few weeks, but I’m looking forward to getting him back 100 percent healthy,” Hensley said.
Some of the O-line will pull double-duty on the D-line, as well.
“Taylor Sharpless and Dalton Pearson, they’re going to have to go on that side of the ball, as well,” Hensley said. “Gage Jarnigan is another guy that’s showed some really good things on the other side of the ball.
“Mark Holcomb and Hunter Adkins will also see some time of the defensive line. I think Hunter is probably going to have a really good season at defensive end. We’re going to try to roll that group in by committee,” Hensley said.
Some of the underclassmen will provide depth and push for playing time.
“There are some young guys who have really showed out,” Hensley said. “Andres Moncier is a guy that’s got a motor that won’t stop. He’s fast, he’s physical. He’s not afraid to hit anybody. He’s one of those guys that you’ve got to get on the football field and he’s a guy that you’re going to be seeing.
“At linebacker, we have Landon (Jackson) and Isaac (Williams). They’re going to be the middle forces for us in there. Right now, outside linebackers are Will Price and Matt Newton. Both of those guys have had really, really good summers.”
“This is the best we’ve looked since my sophomore year and we were pretty good my sophomore year,” said Newton.
“He has gotten a little bigger,” Hensley said. “I like where he’s at right now with his size and weight. He’s moving really well. Matt Newton is another guy with a lot of playing experience. He’s a senior. He’s got a lot of good Friday night experience on both sides of the ball. We’re really proud of his leadership and where he’s taken himself this year. He’s a guy who finds the football.”
In the secondary, Hensley thinks he has two shut-down corners, as well as speed at safety and secondary depth.
“Parker Bailey has really distanced himself as an elite defender on the other side of the ball,” Hensley said of the senior receiver/corner. “That’s given us a lot of flexibility on that side of the ball. We’re really excited with what he brings to the table. I don’t know if Parker has blown an assignment in the secondary all summer. He’s had a really good summer, competing like a maniac. I’m proud of him for that.
“At the other corner, we have some guys who are certainly capable of taking that spot. Aiden Webb is a guy that showed flashes of really being a dominant corner. Preston McNally, as well. Another guy, Logan Brewer is a guy that doesn’t do it the flashy way. He just always seems to do his job. We’re really happy to have him here, as well,” Hensley said.
“Safety is going to be Joe Henley. He had a really good spring. He had some good moments in the summer. We’re really excited about him and the leadership that he brings. Another guy that’s made flashes here really late is Elisha Tipton. He’s another guy who’s going to get in there on the offensive side of the ball, as well, at slot and receiver. Elisha has had a really good summer, as well. He’s going to be a guy who’s hard to keep off the football field. He goes in and just makes plays,” Hensley said.
“Another kid that we’re really excited about that has a really bright future here in Big Red Valley is Aden Parson. He’s a freshman for us from City School. He’s got a lot of those things that you just can’t coach in kids, those ‘it-factor’ things. We’re really excited to see him progress. He’s had a really good summer. He’s gotten stronger. I think he’s put on close to 20 pounds this summer. We’re really proud of him for that. He’s worked hard and been here every day. He’s going to make himself known in this area,” said Hensley.
The Chiefs feel they’re being overlooked in preseason rankings.
“They predicted us 3-7, but I know the talent we have,” Price said. “I expect us to have a big year. I just want to be there for each of my teammates because at the end of the day, football isn’t the most important thing in life. I just want to take it week by week. If we do that, we’ll be fine. I can see us going to the playoffs this year. We’re a whole lot better than what people predict, so I think we’ll show that.”
“We’re actually looking pretty good,” said Newton, whose personal goals are 100 tackles and 10 touchdowns. “We should at least go 7-3. I just want to go 7-3, 6-4 – just have a winning season. We just need to stick together and stay a team and whenever things get rough, just battle the way through it.”
“We should do good,” Pearson said. “We should go far. Just work together. We get mad at each other sometimes, but we just need to push through it and stick together. I want to go all the way through the playoffs.”
“This is my senior year,” Sharpless said. “I’d like to go 10-0, but you know how that is. As a team, win as many games as we can. Personally, I’ve like to become Offensive Lineman of the Year for conference, anyway.”
“They’re predicting us 3-7, so we’re kind of an underdog team,” said Jackson. “I’m predicting way higher. I think we’re going to rock the conference. I believe deep down in my heart, we can go 10-0, but I’m predicting we at least go 7-3.”
“I think every football coach would like to (win it all),” Hensley said. “We just want to get better every single day right now. That’s our mentality. I think a lot of teams may be sleeping on us a little bit and that’s fine. It’s not unknown for kids from Hawkins County to walk around with chips on their shoulders. We’re certainly appreciative of that.
“We’re just going to work hard every day and take each day a day at a time, and each game a game at a time, as well. We certainly want to get to the postseason. Hosting a playoff would be something that we would like to do. But in order to do that, we’re going to have to do the little things and make sure that we take it day by day,” Hensley said.
With the TSSAA’s realignment, Cherokee landed in a pretty tough Class 5A Region 1 with Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Morristown West and Tennessee High.
“I like playing bigger schools like that,” Pearson said. “It’s more of a challenge. It seems like we fight harder.”
“I’m fine with the conference,” Hensley said. “That’s teams we’ve been playing that we should be competing with, in my opinion. I’m really excited about the schedule, the conference and the realignment. Of course, with five teams being in it, you’ve just got to win one. Win one and you’re in.
“That’s certainly a goal for us, to make sure that we’re playing a playoff game, that we’re getting to the postseason. I feel like this team can achieve that goal. We’re just going to have to work hard and put our best foot forward and keep going. Just coming from Daniel Boone, I know what they’ve got.
“And the other teams in the conference, I’ve played against them for years and I know all those coaches really well. Every team that we play is going to be well-coached and they’re going to be coached up in the right way. I just want to make sure that we’re competing like maniacs every single down. It doesn’t matter who it’s against. We’ll see how the cards come out whenever we’re done,” Hensley said.