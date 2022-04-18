CHURCH HILL – Volunteer swept a double-header from North Greene with two, walk-off, 3-2 victories Thursday at Volunteer.
Game 1
Colby Lawson drew a bases-loaded walk to lift Volunteer to the 3-2 victory in the opener.
Scheduled for five innings, the game went another inning after North Greene had tied it at 2-2 on a Tanner Sexton single in the top of the fifth.
Sexton, the Huskies’ starting pitcher, retired the Falcons in order in the bottom half to force extra innings.
In the top of the sixth, Volunteer starter Ethan Smith set North Greene down in order with two strikeouts and a flyout.
In the bottom half, Zach Justice and Smith reached on errors. Cason Christian followed with a single to load the bases. Lawson then drew a bases-loaded walk on a 3-1 pitch to drive in the winning run, making a winner of Smith, who went the distance, allowing five hits, two runs – one earned, four walks and nine strikeouts.
The Falcons took a 2-0 lead in the fourth when Christian and Titus Stovall were hit by pitches. Christian and courtesy runner Peyton Steele advanced into scoring position on stolen bases for Riley Littleton, whose ground ball couldn’t be handled by North Greene shortstop Brady Harkleroad, allowing both runners to score.
The Huskies’ first run came in the third on another Sexton RBI-single.
Game 2
In the nightcap, the Falcons scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth as Ethan Smith and Riley Littleton came up big again.
The Huskies held a 2-0 lead thanks to Seth Charlton’s RBI-single in the second and Colton Robbins’ steal of home in the fifth.
Conner Haynes walked to lead off the Volunteer fifth, then went to second when Austin Williams was hit by a pitch by Huskies starter Jeshua Crawford.
A bunt single by Cooper Smith loaded the bases for Riley Littleton, whose single scored two Falcons to tie the game. Smith took third base on the throw.
Littleton advanced to second on a wild pitch and North Greene chose to walk Zach Justice to load the bases and put the force play on at any bag. Ethan Smith followed with a line-drive single to right to score Cooper Smith with the game-winner.
Seth Marshall got the win for Volunteer, allowing two runs in four and one-third innings, throwing only 39 pitches. Garrison Barrett pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief with two strikeouts.