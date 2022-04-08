ROGERSVILLE — Greeneville got just enough timely hitting, and Leah Phillips made sure the Lady Devils left Big Red Valley with an unblemished conference record.
Phillips held Cherokee hitless over the last four innings, stranding three base runners after Greeneville had taken the lead in the sixth, allowing the Lady Devils to prevail 2-1 on Tuesday.
Phillips struck out three and allowed one earned run on three hits in the complete-game win.
The Lady Devils (14-7, 6-0 District 2-3A) trailed after one inning but pulled even in the third, as Ansley Collins hit a two-out solo home run to left. And after Ashlyn Rachon hit a one-out double in the sixth, Laicy Darnell sent an RBI double to center field for the eventual game winner.
Collins and Rachon led Greeneville’s eight-hit effort with two apiece. Kaley Bradley and Lydia Darnell also doubled, and Lauren Million added a base hit.
Kennedy Dishner went 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Chiefs at the plate, taking the loss after striking out two over seven innings.