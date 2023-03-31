Earl_Bentz_Legacy_Award2023

Earl Bentz holds the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission 2023 Legacy Award. Pictured with Bentz (from left) are his wife Janet, former TFWC chair Angie who presented award, TFWC vice chairman Jimmy Granbery, TWRA executive eirector Jason Maxedon and TFWC chairman Tommy Woods.

 TWRA

NASHVILLE — Earl Bentz has been honored as the recipient of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission 2023 Legacy Award. He was presented the award at the commission’s March meeting at Buffalo Ridge Refuge.

