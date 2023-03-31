NASHVILLE — Earl Bentz has been honored as the recipient of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission 2023 Legacy Award. He was presented the award at the commission’s March meeting at Buffalo Ridge Refuge.
The Legacy Award was established in 2021 to recognize those people who demonstrate a commitment to hunting, fishing and other outdoor lifestyles of Tennessee. A resident of Nashville, Bentz is an avid hunter and fisherman and has been a long-time supporter of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. He is a past commissioner and served as chairman during his appointment. He is also a founding board member of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation.
Bentz grew up in the marine business. As a teenager, Bentz worked for his uncle at his marine dealership in Charleston, South Carolina. He also began working with the pit crew of his uncle’s boat racing team. At age 16, Bentz began a championship racing career. He was the nine-time national and two-time world champion during his career.
Following his racing days, he accepted a position with Hydra-Sports and became vice-president/general manager in 1981. In 1983, he became president and founder of his first manufacturing company, Stratos Boats. He would later start Javelin and Triton Boats. In 2018, he founded Caymas Boats and continued to produce high quality boats in Tennessee.
Over the past 30 years, Bentz and his team have been credited with developing many of the designs and system standards on today’s bass boats. One of the most recent innovations, the retractable boarding ladder, received the “Award of Excellence” for lifesaving innovations by the National Safe Boating Council.
He has received several other honors, including being inducted into both the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame and National Marine Manufacturers Association Hall of Fame. Over the years, he has served on numerous industry boards and been involved with civic and charitable organizations.
Bentz joins outdoors mentor David Wright from Chattanooga and fishing legend Bill Dance from Collierville as Legacy Award winners. The TFWC voted on the award at its January meeting.
Hunting seasons preview held at Commission meeting
HUMPHREYS COUNTY — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency previewed its recommendations for the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons at the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission’s one-day meeting held Friday, March 24, at Buffalo Ridge Refuge.
Wildlife and Forestry Division Chief Joe Benedict opened his presentation by explaining the season-setting process. Data collection is compiled annually during the hunting seasons. Public comments, commission input, agency meetings and surveys are involved in the process. Public input is solicited December-January and March-April. Recommendations are then made to the commission for voting.
A review of the state’s big game hunting seasons was held. The agency is proposing changes to the elk hunt proclamation, which will add two elk hunting zones and an archery and gun permit to each of the new zones. The new zones would be located on the Ed Carter Tract and on the Sundquist tract. If approved, the number of elk zones will be 10 and permits would be 19 total.
There were no proposed changes to the deer, bear and turkey seasons. Proposed regulation changes on various wildlife management areas and refuges were also presented, including potential new quota hunt locations. A vote on these proposals is expected during the April TFWC meeting.
The Wildlife and Forestry Division also provided an update on Chronic Wasting Disease following the fall deer hunting season. The agency sampled 20,726 harvested deer during the season with 798 returning CWD positive results. No new counties were found to have positive cases.
“This is good news for us and for the hunters of Tennessee,” said Wildlife and Forestry Chief Joe Benedict. “We expected it to take around five years to find the extent of CWD in Tennessee, and it is encouraging to see effective management practices working to control the spread of the disease.”
To support hunters with CWD management goals, the agency issued 587 replacement buck tags for CWD positive bucks, 823 Fight CWD Incentive Program processing vouchers, and 3,643 Earn-a-Buck tags for harvested deer that were submitted for testing.
The Fisheries Division previewed a pair of proposed changes to the commercial fishing proclamation. One would open up commercial fishing for silver carp and paddlefish on the Mississippi River on a 30-mile stretch from mile marker 715-745. Sampling this past winter indicated the level did not meet or exceed the level for consumption. The second proposal was a change which would allow the use of 5-inch mesh gill nets to be fished on Pickwick Reservoir to be help in the battle against silver carp on the lake.
TWRA requests public input on 2023-24 hunting regulations
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now soliciting comments on the proposed 2023-24 hunting season regulations presented at the March meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about the proposed hunting regulations with TWRA staff.
A public comment period on the proposals will be open until April 12. The proposals can be viewed on the TWRA website at www.tnwildlife.org.
Public comments will be considered by TWRA’s Wildlife Division staff and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may be submitted by mail to: Hunting Season Comments, TWRA, Wildlife and Forestry Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211, or emailed to twra.huntingcomments@tn.gov. Please include “Hunting Season Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions. The presentation can be viewed online at:
https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/twra/documents/wildlife/March%202023%20Season%20Setting%20Preview_PDF.pdf.
TWRA taking public input on 2024 fishing regulations
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is inviting comments for its 2024 fishing regulations. This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about fishing regulations with TWRA staff.
Public comments will be considered by fisheries managers and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may be submitted by mail to: Fish Comments, TWRA, Fisheries Management Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211, or emailed to FishingReg.Comments@tn.gov. Please include “Fish Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions. The proposed fishing regulation changes will be previewed at a summer meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. The comment period concerning fishing regulations will be open until April 22, 2023.
