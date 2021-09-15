KNOXVILLE – Members of Volunteer and Cherokee cross country teams competed in the Cherokee Classic 2021 Saturday morning in Sequoyah Park off Cherokee Boulevard in Knoxville.
The highest finishing Hawkins County boy was Volunteer’s Charlie Wilson, who placed in 45th among varsity boys. Teammate Caleb Greene was 52nd. Cherokee’s Henry Brooks placed 76th.
The top Hawkins girl was Volunteer’s Lillie Bullock, who finished 69th in the varsity girls race, followed by Cherokee’s Neyla Price, who was 101st.
Volunteer was competing without four of its top runners, who were out nursing injuries: Ethyn Council, Roman Borghetti-Metz, Jacie Begley and Sabella Borghetti-Metz.
Due to a glitch in the timing system, results were not available at press time.