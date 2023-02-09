Super Bowl storylines will inevitably revolve around Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, since the two quarterbacks lead two of the most exciting and reliable offenses in the NFL. Both are dealing with injuries too, and that adds another dimension.
But they’re not playing against each other. Instead, they’ll have to face the opposing team’s defense – and there are intriguing matchups on the other side of the ball, too.
Hurts will be facing a far more vulnerable pass defense than he did against San Francisco, principally because they came into the season relying on so many rookies. Many of them have come up big, including first-year cornerbacks Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams – both of whom snagged huge interceptions against Joe Burrow in the AFC title match.
Rookie safety Bryan Cook tipped the ball that ended up in Williams’ hands, and rookie defensive end George Karlaftis produced a sack. They’ll be tested by Kansas City’s stout rushing game, too. The Chiefs haven’t faced a team that can run like this one. Everyone will have to grow up in a hurry.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia is coming off a game where they knocked both Niners’ quarterbacks out of the game. Rookie Brock Purdy was hurt in a big Haason Reddick hit that produced a fumble. Replacement Josh Johnson then suffered a concussion on a sack, forcing Purdy back into the game. Underrated for most of the season, the Eagles defense quietly led the NFL in quarterback takedowns – and Reddick started to look like the second coming of Reggie White.
He had a dominating performance against the New York Giants in the postseason, racking up 1 and 1/2 sacks. Reddick was even better against San Francisco, setting a new postseason franchise record with two more sacks. His first takedown of the game also forced a fumble, something Reddick prioritizes. He also produced a turnover by jumping on a loose ball before halftime, setting up a Philadelphia touchdown.
San Francisco’s Nick Bosa was the acknowledged favorite to become the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year, but he didn’t look like the game’s best edge rusher in the NFC Championship Game. Instead, the nod goes to Reddick. He now has 19 and 1/2 sacks on the season, the most since White set a still-standing franchise record with 21 back in 1987.